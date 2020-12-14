Rangers set for trip to Belgium in Europa League's first knock-out round as Manchester United face Spanish opposition

Rangers will take on Belgian side Royal Antwerp in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Steven Gerrard's side topped their group after winning four and drawing two of their six games and will now face the side currently seventh in the Belgian First Division.

Last season, Antwerp played in European competition for the first time since 1994 but were knocked out in the final qualifying round by AZ Alkmaar. This is the first time they have progressed into and beyond the group stage, in which they beat Tottenham Hotspur in October.

Back in 1993, they reached the final of the European Cup Winners' Cup, but were beaten 3-1 by Parma.

Manchester United will face Spanish side Real Sociedad in the last-32 of the Europa League following today's draw.

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer's side will travel to Spain for the first leg on Thursday February 18, with the return leg a week later.

Arsenal will take on Portuguese giants Benfica in one of the ties of the round, while Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hostpur have been paired with Austria side AC Wolfsberger.

Leicester, currently flying high in the Premier League, will take on Czech outfit Slavia Prague.

All ties will take place on February 18 and 25, except for Arsenal's second leg home clash with Benfica, which will be staged on Wednesday February 24.

Europa League Round of 32 draw

AC Wolfsberger (AUS) v Tottenham H

Dynamo Kiev (UKR) v Club Brugge (BEL)

Real Sociedead (ESP) v Manchester Utd

Benfica (POR) v Arsenal

Crvena Zvezda (SER) v AC Milan (ITA)

Royal Antwerp (BEL) v Rangers

Slavia Prague (CZE) v Leicester

Salzburg (AUS) v Villarreal (ESP)

Braga (POR) v Roma (ITA)

Krasnodar (RUS) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Young Boys (SWI) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Molde (NOR) v Hoffenheim (GER)

Granada (ESP) v Napoli (ITA)

Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR) v Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Lille (FRA) v Ajax (NED)

Olympiacos (GRE) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)