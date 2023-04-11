Rangers signed shirts sent to Banbridge hiking group following Kilimanjaro fundraising trek

The 24 men on Mount Kilimanjaro. Photo: Hiking for Little Heroes, Kilimanjaro Facebook

Rangers FC have sent signed shirts to a Banbridge hiking group which raised £280,000 in memory of a nine-year-old boy who died from cancer.

Help for Little Heroes, Kilimanjaro climbed to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in January in memory of nine-year-old Adam Watson.

Adam passed away from an aggressive form of leukaemia in August last year.

Stuart Magill, who is a member of the hiking group, posted the update on Facebook on Monday.

He said: “We received a letter from Michael Beale over the weekend congratulating us on raising over £280,000 for children's cancer charities in Northern Ireland.”

The group was sent two shirts signed by all the players of the club along with the letter.

The letter congratulated the group for its “outstanding efforts” in raising the money and sent on the club’s “very best wishes” to the group.

The group also thanked DUP MLA Carla Lockhart, who contacted Rangers to raise awareness about the trek.

In a social media post, Ms Lockhart said she was “delighted to see the guys from Hiking For Little Heroes, Kilimanjaro get this much deserved recognition from Rangers FC, a club they all love. Very fitting for an absolutely phenomenal effort.

“It was a pleasure to play a small part in helping bring their endeavours to the attention of the leadership at the club.”

In a previous post on social media, the group detailed the arduous journey - including strong winds, altitude sickness and an exhausting descent down from the top.

Adam Watson was the inspiration behind his family’s charity B-Positive, supporting those with the disease, after his own battle with the condition when he was diagnosed at the age of seven in 2019.

Writing on social media, the group said: “Kilimanjaro is a brute of a mountain, we first stepped foot on it 6 days ago and we have walked over 70km to reach the top and back down again.

"The first 5 days was extremely enjoyable and picturesque but the summit climb was the hardest thing any of us have ever done, it was far steeper than any of us had ever thought plus the body just isn't equipped to be at them heights with the lack of oxygen.

"The group is very fatigued and will probably take a few days to finally hit home the achievement of climbing Kilimanjaro.

“Hiking for Little Heroes was more than just climbing a mountain, it was about raising money and awareness for children's cancer charities. We done this for one special little boy Adam Watson and we are proud to have been able to do so in his memory.”