Rangers stars keeping cool ahead of date with destiny in Europa League final as Seville turned into a sea of blue

On the eve of what could be the greatest night of their sporting lives, there was an assured sense of calm around the Rangers players stepping onto the pitch at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. Blinking through the strong sun of late afternoon, they glimpsed the arena where tonight they can complete a path to the land of legends.

It is here, on another hot, sultry evening in Andalusia, where they can end a half-century wait for European success and complete an astonishing rise back from the depths of Scottish football and financial chaos to continental glory.

From Stirling Albion to Seville, the last 10 years have been a journey like no other.

History will be rewritten and lives defined by what happens in tonight’s Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

One banner placed by fans in downtown Seville yesterday read simply ‘Make us Dream’. Tonight, those dreams can come true.

For Rangers to win, it will need another triumph against the odds — the bookies have Frankfurt as favourites.

It will require all of the character and motivation that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have drawn upon on their unlikely journey from the qualifying round, when they faced Armenian opposition, to tonight’s final.

It will need cool heads. That means coping with the pressure as well as the heat — it was pushing the mid-30s again here yesterday.

Asked about conditions, Van Bronckhorst said: “It’s different from Glasgow, that’s for sure. That is why we went one day earlier, we had a walk at the time of kick-off, and we can prepare today with a light session also to get used to the heat.”

On the pressure element, Van Bronckhorst sees no issue.

“It is a big game, it comes with pressure,” he added. “You have the ability and the chance to win a major prize, but in any top sport you have to have a little bit of pressure to perform well, and that is what we have to do tomorrow.”

The mood seemed relaxed during a light training session at the ground last night. James Tavernier was practicing some keepy-uppies.

Earlier, Tavernier had spoken about what it would mean to captain Rangers to glory: “We all want to make history and bring that cup back home… we want to make everyone proud.”

Sensing history, the blue half of Glasgow has mobilised in force ahead of tonight’s final, swamping the centre of Seville, filling the bars around the Real Alcazar and the towering cathedral, bringing noise and colour to the city’s narrow, winding streets.

Journeys have been made by plane, by train, by car — in some cases, involving all three.

Every fan will have a story, not least the one from Northern Ireland who walked through Dublin Airport on Monday in his beloved kit.

Rangers fans in Seville

Rangers have been granted 9,500 tickets for the game, staged in a stadium with a 42,700-capacity, Seville’s third largest.

An odd decision, but given Uefa took an all-London final to Baku in 2019, probably not all that surprising.

Most have travelled without tickets, even selling out a screening of the game at the Estadio La Cartuja, in the north of the city. The ticket site for that crashed within minutes of going live last Friday amid a charge from the Light Blue brigade.

For these fans and this club, a win would mean so much.

It would complete the most astonishing story, from the fourth tier of Scottish football to European glory in a decade. Many of those here were also beating a path to outposts such as Peterhead, Montrose and Elgin after financial turmoil and liquidation saw this proud club demoted to the Third Division in 2012.

It would mean a victory parade that will bring Glasgow to a standstill, dwarfing the 100,000 who travelled to Seville.

It would mean sending out a signal that Rangers are a European force again — along with entry to the Champions League next season and all the riches that brings.

The impact would also be felt a lot closer to home. As one Rangers fan said on Twitter: “If we win the cup in Seville on Wednesday night, we will occupy Celtic fans’ minds rent free for decades.”

It matters so much, so too to Frankfurt, whose last European success came 42 years ago, in the Uefa Cup against Borussia Monchengladbach.

They are undoubtedly better than their 11th place in the Bundesliga would suggest, and wins over Barcelona and West Ham demand respect. They are unbeaten en route to the final.

But Rangers must summon the spirit of their heroic wins against Dortmund (4-2 in the away leg) and the return leg of the semi-final against Leipzig.

They will need to be alive to threats such as Filip Kostic, the Serbian left-winger who is the Europa League’s top assist provider, and who can negate the threat from Tavernier’s raids from right-back.

They will have to find a way past Kevin Trapp, the commanding goalkeeper who has been such a presence for Frankfurt this season, albeit their defence is weakened by the injury-enforced absence of defensive colossus Martin Hinteregger.

A match of fine margins could go the distance. Van Bronckhorst confirmed that Rangers have practiced for penalties.

“We are preparing for everything tomorrow, for every scenario, for 120 minutes, for penalties. Whatever comes our way, we are ready to overcome those situations,” he said.