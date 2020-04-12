Rangers want SPFL chief Neil Doncaster to be suspended in vote row

Rangers have continued their criticism of the Scottish Professional Football League, while Hearts chair Ann Budge has accused the league of trying to "unduly influence" the outcome of a members ballot on ending the lower-league season.

Budge has claimed the SPFL insisted the proposal had to be passed in order to release funds to clubs while adding Hearts will propose league reconstruction.

At the weekend, Rangers raised concerns over the process and the ballot hinges on Dundee, who have yet to vote despite a requested cut-off of 5pm last Friday.

The Ibrox side are calling for an investigation and the suspension of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal advisor Rod McKenzie. They say their resolution was never about releasing end-of-season payments, but getting loans from the SPFL as advances for those monies.

And the club say they learned from McKenzie via email that if that was the case, their resolution was unnecessary because the league already have the power to loan money to members.

The spokesperson added: "The Inverness CEO, Scot Gardiner, confirmed on national radio yesterday that SPFL representatives made it clear on several conference calls that it was necessary to approve the SPFL resolution in order to release funds which would relieve the financial hardship being experienced.

"Member clubs will be shocked to learn this is not the case and any club facing short-term financial difficulties should request a loan from the SPFL immediately.

"Our resolution was never intended to release end-of-season fee payments but instead to provide loans as an advance on such payments. It is now apparent that this is already within the power of the SPFL."

The Gers spokesperson added: “This provides further evidence that an independent investigation is urgently required.”

If passed, the SPFL’s proposal would lead to the Scottish Premiership season being declared if the league’s board decide the remaining games cannot be played.

That would see Hearts relegated from the top flight and Budge estimates it would cost the club “£2.5m-£3m in lost income next year”.

Hearts backed Rangers’ counter plan by submitting an identical proposal, which Budge claims was held up by the league. She says it is “hugely disappointing” it was not properly addressed.

“If the SPFL genuinely wanted to work with member clubs to find a solution to the matter of releasing funds they could and should have reverted both more timeously and more helpfully,” Budge added.

Dundee remain in talks over the fate of the season after the SPFL claimed the Ladbrokes Championship club gave an “unequivocal instruction” not to count their vote.

The Taysiders have the final say on a resolution to call final placings in the three lower divisions as they stand, with the Premiership to be decided by the SPFL board at a later date.

The SPFL released the standings of the vote after an advised deadline of 5pm last Friday.