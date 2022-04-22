Rangers would be foolish not to offer Steven Davis a new deal, claims former Ibrox favourite John McClelland

Steven Davis is coming out of contract at Rangers

Former Northern Ireland and Rangers favourite John McClelland says the Scottish Premiership giants should keep hold of Steven Davis.

The 37-year-old Northern Ireland captain is out of contract at Ibrox in the summer and has had limited game time under Gers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst.

But the most capped UK men’s footballer in the history of the game came off the bench to play a key role in Rangers’ fightback win over Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

It was Davis’ 700th game at club level and another demonstration that he has more to give for both his club and country.

Despite fears he would quit Northern Ireland, he remains committed to the cause after earning 134 caps.

Amid uncertainty around Davis’ Gers future, McClelland says the Cullybackey man can weave more magic for the Ibrox side next season.

“I’d like to see Steven stay at Rangers and hopefully the club keeps him on,” said former Rangers skipper McClelland.

“The fans love him and he’s still performing to a high level. There’s no reason for him to move. A manager can bring in new players but he can’t buy the experience and leadership that Steven has.

“You look at Manchester United who buy star players and they come and go. You need players who understand the ethos of the club and have the right attitude.

“You know what you are getting with Steven. How do you replace what he offers?

“He knows all about Rangers whereas you can bring a new player in who needs to adjust to the demands of the club.

“Rangers know Steven and can adjust his training so he can last longer.”

Davis and his team-mates also have a Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig to look forward to.

Their victory over Celtic was a spirited effort from a side who were playing their second 120 minutes in four days after an extra-time win over Braga in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

McClelland made 153 competitive appearances for the Gers and also played for Northern Ireland at the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals.

The former Leeds United defender is impressed with Davis’ ability to maintain his high level of performances over a long career.

“I’m really impressed how Davo has been able to keep that standard up,” he added.

“So many players reach the top and think they have made it. The problem is that other players want to take your place but Steven has played at a consistently high level and you have to admire a player’s mental strength when they can still perform like that.

“Only a special talent can set the standard and keep it there. I think of a former player like Dennis Bergkamp at Arsenal who the younger lads looked up to.

“Those types of players are great examples to follow and it’s incredible when you watch a player maintain his high standards for such a long time.

“If you are older and have one bad game people say you are finished. It’s thrown at the older players – you are on a downward spiral but the more experienced players know you can’t be perfect in every game.

“There may be a decision for Steven to quit Northern Ireland to extend his club career but he can adjust his training methods to look after himself better.”

Rangers were trailing at Hampden when Davis replaced Ryan Jack in the 75th minute. Fellow replacement Scott Arfield equalised soon after and a Carl Starfelt own goal won it in extra-time.

“It was nice to see them get a result, particularly as the league was beginning to slip away from them,” added McClelland who joined Rangers from Mansfield Town in 1981.

“Sometimes when you do well in the Cup it can regalvanise the team and they aren’t out of the title race yet.”