Robinson resigns as Motherwell manager with club third bottom in Scottish Premiership table

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has resigned from his post after Wednesday's defeat to Kilmarnock at Fir Park.

The Lisburn man has stepped down after three years in charge of the 'Well, leaving them third bottom of the Scottish Premiership after their 2-0 loss to Killie.

"After Wednesday night's match with Kilmarnock, Stephen approached the board, giving an honest assessment of the current situation," said a club statement.

"He then stated his desire to leave. It is with regret that the board accepted his resignation."

Robinson was a success with the Scottish club, helping them reach the Europa League this season after finishing third in the league last season.

However, this season has been a different story, with Motherwell having gone nine games without a win and looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

It ends a long-standing relationship between club and manager that goes as far back as 2015 when he was then appointed assistant manager to now Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough.

Robinson, 46, then left the club in July 2016 to take over as manager at Oldham Athletic, a post which he held until January 2017, before returning to 'Well as Mark McGhee's first team coach in February 2017.

That then became the interim manager's role two weeks later upon McGhee's departure, with the interim tag being removed shortly after that.

After eighth and seventh placed finishes in his first two full seasons at Fir Park before taking Motherwell to third last campaign and into Europe, where they defeated Glentoran and Coleraine in the qualifying stages.

It was in Cup tournaments that Robinson really flourished, however, leading the Scottish side to the League Cup final in 2017 and the Scottish Cup final in 2018, losing to Celtic in both.

Robinson's assistant, former Motherwell midfielder Keith Lasley, will take interim charge when they return to action away against Hamilton Academical on Saturday.

"We have qualified for Europe, reached two cup finals and achieved a third-place finish, on top of developing some wonderful players in my time here," said Robinson.

"We cleared the club's external debt through player sales, cup runs and league positions. The club has numerous assets going forward and I'm sure that there will have a strong finish to the season with the brilliant coaching staff currently there."

The Northern Irishman insists he won't be out of work for long, however, saying he is going to take some time off before looking for a new team.

"I now feel it is the time for someone new to take the club forward as I feel I have taken it as far as I can," he added. "I will take a short break before looking at new challenges ahead, but my family and I will forever be Motherwell fans."