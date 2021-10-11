Some Celtic players didn’t want to play, claims ex-boss Neil Lennon

NI manager hits out at stars after difficult season as he eyes move to Israel

Tough time: Neil Lennon managing Celtic during his last season at the club. Credit: Andrew Milligan

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has claimed some of his players pulled out of fixtures when fit as Rangers halted the club’s 10-in-a-row quest last season.

The Lurgan man resigned as manager of the Parkhead club in February after taking charge of Celtic for the second time in 2019 when Brendan Rodgers left for Leicester City.

He led the Old Firm outfit to two League titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup in that period.

The former Celtic captain faced angry protests from fans who were furious the club had fallen so far behind Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in the title race — effectively ending their bid to win the league for an unprecedented 10th consecutive season.

Lennon (50) said some of his former players had “just got to the end of the road” after winning nine league titles in a row and four trebles.

“You could see it pre-season, the body language, they weren’t with us,” he told The Scottish Sun. “You could smell it."

Some players could have played but didn’t, Lennon added, although he stopped short of saying they were feigning injury. He added: “This eats into the dressing room. You’ve got great pros like Scott Brown and Callum McGregor, unbelievably successful, being (affected).”

Lennon said Celtic had been in fine form before lockdown in March 2020 but the players “found it difficult to adjust” after returning three months later.

He highlighted European giants Juventus, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool as being in the same “unprecedented” situation as Celtic, as they too failed to win their leagues — despite being heavy favourites.

The Celtic fan added he did not want to leave Parkhead but he wanted to do what was best for the club, “especially with what Celtic means to me”.

“People think it’s easy coming up here but you have to win every week — a draw isn’t good enough,” he said.

Lennon, who is keen to return to management, also admitted he is open to going overseas to find a new club, with Israel being one potential option.

Speaking on football management agency Scoutpush’s social media, which is operated by agent Dudu Dahan, Lennon said he has a good knowledge of the Middle Eastern game through some of the players he worked with at Celtic.

“For starters, Israel is a beautiful country,” he said. “I have a great affiliation with Israel, with the football, because of the players I have worked with and people I have met like Dudu, friends and colleagues over the years.

“I have a good relationship with Dudu, who is a big agent in Israel, and he brought me lots of players.

“I have always kept an eye on the bigger clubs, like Maccabi, like Be’er Sheva, even Ashdod because we took Efe Ambrose from there originally.

“So definitely, it would be something that I am interested in. I have always wanted to work abroad.”

The former Bolton Wanderers manager also dismissed suggestions he is too fiery and said “all the best managers have an edge”.

“People have a misconception of me being volatile, but I know how to win trophies,” Lennon added.