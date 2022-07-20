Spin doctor’s bid for Old Firm to swap shirts in gesture of peace was a failure

Newly released state papers have revealed a bizarre proposal to promote the Good Friday Agreement by getting Rangers and Celtic players to swap jerseys.

Just weeks before the 1998 referendum on the peace deal, Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell suggested a game in Belfast where the Old Firm rivals would perform the gesture.

Reported by RTE, British Cabinet state papers said Mr Campbell’s idea fell on deaf ears when he suggested it through a letter to Prime Minister Tony Blair, Secretary of State Mo Mowlam and Scottish Secretary Donald Dewar.

Mr Campbell admitted “one or two of the Rangers players to my certain knowledge would have a difficulty with this”.

With parents from Scotland, Mr Campbell said he had a “direct in” with Celtic, and felt he could get Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson to approach the Ibrox club.

“Both in terms of raising publicity for the campaign and in sending out a message, it would be very powerful,” he said.

The letter came with the heading ‘Rangers v Celtic, An Idea’ on April 12, 1998, with Mr Campbell asking if it was worth pursuing before the vote on the peace deal on May 22.

It’s reported that there was no record of anyone getting back to him.

Perhaps illustrating a mood of optimism in the final stages, Mr Campbell’s suggestion came just months after the talks appeared to have hit stalemate.

Notes recorded by British civil servant Jackie Johnston said when the negotiations broke up before Christmas 1997 there was a “potentially dangerous sense of despondency and failure”.

There appeared to be no progress on the three strands of the talks, which focused on Northern Ireland, North-South and East-West relations. The restricted and confidential papers said Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams was worried the IRA ceasefire would break down by January or February.

One issue was with Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble, who said there had been a “misunderstanding” that his party had agreed to discussions on strand 2 in London and Dublin.

Mr Trimble apparently claimed the timing would just “excite the media” when a lack of progress had been made, with the notes also suggesting he had developed an “intense suspicion” around the process.

SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon had also claimed he had never experienced such a poisonous atmosphere during the negotiations.

It was eventually agreed North-South bodies would be set up, along with the Assembly at Stormont, with an acknowledgment one could not exist without the other.