Stephen Craigan: Ange Postecoglou may well follow Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard into the Premier League one day

Scottish football has traditionally been an attractive market for clubs to shop in as they hunt for players at a knockdown price, the English Premier League in particular.

The main reason is the value for money regarding the quality of player they acquire. It’s been commonly accepted that Scottish clubs haven’t always been able to command adequate fees for their top players and this is for a number of reasons.

The standard within the league is the usual rhetoric thrown out there, which is lazy because plenty of players have arrived with big reputations and found life difficult. Secondly, with limited financial media deals compared to other major countries, Scottish clubs have to have a business plan that includes player trading to grow revenue.

A lot of players have departed over the years to further their football journey such as Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama, Kieran Tierney and Nathan Patterson. It highlights what a great platform Scottish football is for young, aspiring home-grown players but also for foreign players looking to build their profile.

The Scottish Premiership is viewed as a gateway to the higher echelons of the English Premier League for many and the wages that accompany such a move. I don’t think clubs mind that and realise their standing within the market because it’s a win-win for them. The players thrive at their club, give good service while all the while their value is increasing and the transfer fee allows them to reinvest to unearth the next one.

Over the past few years the recruitment process has moved slightly as suitors have come to the Premiership for managers and not just players.

Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard have been lured to the Premier League because of the jobs they have done at Celtic and Rangers respectively, coupled with their profile in English football previously.

Rodgers arrived at Celtic to rebuild his reputation and to add trophies to his CV and certainly delivered on that front, lifting seven trophies out of seven. Leicester proved too big a pull when they came calling and he returned to the Premier League.

Gerrard arrived at Rangers as a novice in the management game and although he won only a single trophy, it was enough to attract the attention of ambitious Aston Villa. Villa head-hunted Gerrard to take them to the next level and he said it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

What those two moves have done is given the manager’s position at both Old Firm clubs a bit more appeal, if that’s possible. It can be viewed as a live and operational interview for a potential job in the world’s richest league. Clearly, the current incumbents won’t be thinking that way but with the impact Rodgers and Gerrard have had it’s reality.

It got me thinking that Ange Postecoglou could possibly make the same transition from Celtic in the future. For Celtic fans there is no need to panic though, I don’t see Postecoglou leaving any time soon as he’s got unfinished business to deal with here and now. Celtic are at the beginning of their exciting voyage under his stewardship and he’s not ready to walk away.

The influence he’s had in such a short space of time won’t be going unnoticed, I can tell you that. Postecoglou’s start at Celtic may have gone under the radar a bit in the wider circles of British football but privately he will be being flagged up.

What I would say is it would be remiss of clubs not to be casting an eye in his direction. He certainly won’t be instigating anything and I’m not suggesting that in any way, shape or form; he’s got his hands full with a league title to win but success brings attention and it’s hard not to be impressed by him in all aspects.

Most clubs that have a Director of Football or a Sporting Director don’t just do a dossier on the recruitment of players nowadays, they also have a succession plan for managers. They plan ahead and follow trends and successes of managers that suit the profile for their club for the short, medium and long-term.

With a lot of foreign ownership in English football, the demand for instant success is becoming an evermore increasingly important ingredient.

They want the type of individual who can almost turn things around overnight, and that is why the name of Ange Postecoglou will resonate to plenty of admirers.

His arrival in Scottish football has opened up a whole new world of opportunities for him and propelled his standing as a manager.

The rich owners will have a list of things that are important to them for success to follow.

They all want a manager with a proven record of making current players better, someone who is shrewd in the transfer market and won’t waste their hard-earned money.

Owners love the adulation from supporters as it helps massage their egos so silverware and attractive, winning football will help them get what they crave — and they want it yesterday!

So when you weigh all those needs up, you can’t help but agree that Postecoglou has ticked all those boxes in his seven months at Celtic.

What would be a concern for someone like Postecoglou if the question were ever asked is the short-termism mindset of some football clubs. The thought process and beliefs of many are that change is the best way for success as opposed to consistency and patience.

That’s all in the future though, but for now all Celtic’s focus is on Raith Rovers and more domestic cup success.