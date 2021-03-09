Stephen Robinson and Neil Lennon among early candidates for Aberdeen job after Derek McInness departure

Stephen Robinson and Neil Lennon are both out of management after leaving their clubs earlier this season.

Neil Lennon and Stephen Robinson are both among the early contenders to take over as Aberdeen manager following the departure of Derek McInness.

McInnes last night parted company with the Dons following eight seasons with the Pittodrie club.

Aberdeen are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership table, three points behind third-placed Hibernian, but they have struggled to score goals and have only won twice in their last 10 games.

Robinson is a free agent after leaving Motherwell just over two months ago. The Lisburn man was manager at Fir Park for three years, during which he guided 'Well to two Cup finals, third position in the league and a place in Europe.

He worked as Michael O’Neill’s main coach at the Euro 2016 finals in France and was interviewed for the vacant Northern Ireland job last summer but, along with Tommy Wright, was beaten to the job by Ian Baraclough.

Fellow Northern Ireland man Neil Lennon is also available following his split from Celtic and could see the Dons job as a quick route back into the game. He has, of course, enjoyed huge success in Scotland, not only guiding Celtic to five league titles and four Irish Cups across two spells, but also leading Hibernian to the Championship title in 2017.

However, the early favourite to land the job is former Aberdeen player and current Atlanta United Reserves boss Stephen Glass. He played for the Dons during the early stages of his career and began his coaching career as Stephen Kenny's assistant at Shamrock Rovers. After moving to America, he became Academy coach at his current club before stepping up to the reserve team role. He previously worked under Frank de Boer and then took interim charge of the first team until the appointment of Gabriel Heinze.

Also in the frame, according to the bookies, are Manchester City Academy boss Enzo Maresca, Gordon Strachan, Jim Goodwin and Paul Sheerin.

McInnes took over Aberdeen in March 2013 and steered the Dons to their first trophy in two decades with their League Cup win the following year.

But despite also leading his side to four second-placed finishes, pressure began to mount after a series of poor performances this season.

The 49-year-old’s last match in charge was another frustrating goalless draw at home to Hamilton on Saturday.

Aberdeen last night confirmed the departures of McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty, with chairman Dave Cormack saying: “Clearly, results since the turn of the year have been disappointing and frustrating for everyone. Derek and I reviewed where we were and agreed that this was the right time for him to step down.”

Next Aberdeen manager odds

Stephen Glass: 2/1

Enzo Maresca 5/1

Gordon Strachan 7/1

Neil Lennon 8/1

Stephen Robinson 8/1

Jim Goodwin 8/1

Paul Sheerin 8/1

Derek Adams 10/1

Scot Gemmill 10/1

Danny Cowley 12/1

Shaun Maloney 12/1

Stevie Crawford 12/1