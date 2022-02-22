Stephen Robinson explains St Mirren switch after club also considered move for Linfield boss David Healy

Former Northern Ireland player and coach Stephen Robinson has left English football to return to the Scottish Premiership and become manager of St Mirren.

The 47-year-old has signed a 2.5 year deal with the Buddies after League One side Morecambe ‘reluctantly’ gave the club permission to speak to Robinson about the vacant position in Paisley.

Arriving with Robinson is former Cliftonville forward Diarmuid O’Carroll, who was first team coach at Morecambe and will become the assistant manager at St Mirren.

Robinson (47) had previously been in charge at Motherwell, guiding the Fir Park club to League Cup and Scottish Cup finals where they lost to a Celtic side then led by Brendan Rodgers.

The Lisburn native left Motherwell in December 2020 before moving into the hotseat at Morecambe last summer, signing a three-year deal.

Morecambe are fourth bottom in their division and in the middle of a tense battle to avoid relegation. In contrast, St Mirren are seventh in Scotland and could move fourth if they win at Dundee tomorrow night.

"It's an absolute honour that St Mirren have come in and were willing to pay the compensation,” said new boss Robinson.

"It came out of the blue and when I spoke to the guys at the club it really impressed me what they are trying to do.

"We spoke in-depth about where we can take the club and there are real exciting times ahead.

"With the foundations that have already been built by Jim (Goodwin – ex manager) it's up to me to take them on and build on what's already been done."

In a statement, Morecambe said: “Morecambe FC can confirm that we have been approached by Scottish Premiership side St Mirren to speak to manager Stephen Robinson in relation to their managerial vacancy. The club has reluctantly granted St Mirren permission to speak to Stephen regarding the position. We hope for a swift resolution to this matter.”

The Buddies have been looking for a new boss since Goodwin left for Aberdeen last week. Dons player-coach and former Celtic and Scotland skipper Scott Brown plus Hearts coach and ex-Rangers star Steven Naismith were in the running for the St Mirren post, while there was also interest in Linfield manager David Healy.

With a record of four Irish League titles in five seasons, a treble and a double and helping to earn the Blues millions in Europe, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone at Windsor Park that Healy is being linked with jobs across the water.

While his old international team-mate Robinson has landed the St Mirren role, it is likely that other English and Scottish teams will consider Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer in the future.

A crowd favourite as a player with Bournemouth and Luton, after starting his career at Tottenham, Robinson won seven caps for Northern Ireland and coached the national time during Michael O’Neill’s time in charge, including at the Euro 2016 finals. That summer he became Oldham boss and seven months later was at the Motherwell helm.

Now he's back in Scotland.