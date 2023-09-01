Stephen Robinson praises team effort at St Mirren after winning first Manager of the Month

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson says his Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month award should go to everyone at the club after their excellent start to the season.

The Saints have been one of the surprise packages early in the campaign, going unbeaten in their first three games and are currently tied at the top of the table with Celtic and Motherwell.

Robinson led his team to wins over Hibernian and Dundee to start the season, followed by a draw at Aberdeen, while they also knocked Motherwell out of the League Cup.

And ahead of their bid to make it three League wins from four to start the season at Livingston tomorrow, the Northern Irishman – who has Caolan Boyd-Munce and Conor McMenamin in his squad – has hailed his support staff and players for their hard work.

"As every manager says, it’s not just one person at the football club, it’s a culmination of everyone’s hard work over a period of time,” praised Robinson, who has started the season well despite being without injured captain Mark O’Hara.

"We’re starting to reap the rewards of it and this month it’s been recognised. It’s credit to everybody and even more so to the players for their performances."

Colin Matthews, CEO of the Loch Lomond Group who sponsor the award, said: "St Mirren have been making significant progress under the stewardship of Stephen Robinson and his coaching staff and that has again been highlighted in what has been a terrific start to the new league campaign.

"The voting panel did consider the starts made by both Celtic and Motherwell but felt that St Mirren’s results just edged it in terms of this month’s award, especially with the away win at Easter Road.

"My congratulations go to Stephen, his coaching staff and everyone involved at The SMISA Stadium on being named the first Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month of the 2023/24 season."