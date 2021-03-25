Steven Davis brands racism 'disgusting' and backs Rangers team-mate Glen Kamara over Slavia Prague claims

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has declared that racism in football and society should be stamped out and has offered his full support to Rangers team-mate Glen Kamara.

Uefa and police investigations are under way after Rangers midfielder Kamara claimed that he was racially abused by Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela during last Thursday's Europa League clash at Ibrox.

A fuming Kamara, along with other members of the Rangers team, confronted Kudela late on in the last-16 second leg tie after the Slavia Prague defender covered his mouth and said something in the Finnish international's ear, leading to Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard stating after the game that Kamara had informed him the comment was a racist slur.

Slavia Prague deny the allegations but Rangers are demanding that Uefa take firm action regarding the incident.

Davis has played alongside Kamara all season with Gerrard's side, winning the Scottish Premiership, and the Northern Ireland star is backing his midfield partner.

Ahead of tonight's World Cup qualifier in Italy, Davis said: "Glen's one of the most laid-back people I've come across in football and really chilled, so for him to react the way he did tells you everything you need to know about the situation.

"Obviously everyone at the club backs Glen 100 per cent. It's disgusting really in this day and age that things like this still happen in society and on a football pitch.

"We are there to support Glen. He's a great lad, a top boy and a very good player."

Davis added: “He’s somebody I get on really well with and I believe he has a bright future ahead of him.

“Hopefully he won’t have to deal with any more incidents like this going forward.”

Meanwhile, Davis will be hugely influential once again for Northern Ireland in Parma when he wins his 125th cap and hopes to be part of the first team to defeat Italy on their own turf in a World Cup qualifier, with the Azzurri having won 46 and drawn nine of their 55 games at home.

“You couldn’t get a more difficult start than Italy away, and we are realistic to know how hard it will be to get a really positive result, but we will do our best to do that,” said Davis.

“It’s important over the course of these first two games, against Italy and at home to Bulgaria next week, that we get some points on the board.

“I don’t think anyone outside the camp will be giving us a chance to take anything from the game.

“The pressure and expectation will come from ourselves because you go into every game, no matter who you are playing against, expecting to get something from it.”

On the dream of playing in a World Cup, after captaining his country at Euro 2016, the Rangers hero added: “I couldn’t put it into words what it would mean to me to play on the World Cup stage, and that goes for everybody in the camp.

“To play in a major tournament, whether it is the Euros or the World Cup, is massive for a country of our size. Getting to the World Cup would be the pinnacle.

“That’s what you grow up watching and dreaming of playing in, but we also know how difficult it will be to get there.”

Kyle Lafferty played a big part in helping the team to the Euros. Could he inspire again following his move to Kilmarnock?

Davis said: “It’s great seeing Kyle score some goals for Kilmarnock. In training this week he has looked really lively and it’s good to see him back enjoying his football.

“I think it was a really smart career move for him to get back to Scotland with his family and playing and enjoying it. You can see the impact he is having with Kilmarnock already and that will be good for Northern Ireland as well.”