Steven Davis hails 'another step in the right direction' after goal-scoring heroics in Scottish Cup win over Celtic

Rangers 2 Celtic 0

Steven Davis points skywards as a tribute to his late mother, Laura, after scoring a superb overhead kick in Rangers’ 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Celtic at Ibrox

Rangers and Nothern Ireland hero Steven Davis hailed the Ibrox side's thirst for success after scoring in a 2-0 Old Firm showdown yesterday to end Celtic's four-year Scottish Cup reign.

The Gers condemned Celtic to a first trophyless season since 2010 and reached the Cup quarter-finals after Davis' overhead kick and a Jonjoe Kenny own goal before half-time at Ibrox.

Celtic missed a series of chances including a 79th minute penalty when goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who produced another terrific performance, denied Odsonne Edouard.

Steven Gerrard's side now host St Johnstone in the last eight this weekend.

Read more Watch: Northern Ireland captain Davis scores stunning overhead kick to help Rangers knock Celtic out of Scottish Cup

It was the Northern Ireland captain's second goal of the season and his first in the derby fixture since his opener in the 2011 League Cup Final.

The win keeps the Gers on course for a first domestic double since Davis was in his first spell at Ibrox in 2009.

The delighted 36-year-old, who has helped Rangers end their decade long wait for the title, said: "We maybe came off it a little bit after we got the championship and this was a really important game. We showed how much it meant to us.

"At a club like Rangers, questions are always asked of you, do you still have that desire? We certainly want the league championship to be the first of many for us. This is another step in the right direction.

"There is a lot of work to do before we can get our hands on the trophy.

"Both teams had chances and second half we probably could have taken better care of the ball at times, but I think overall we deserved to get the win."

Even Davis could not explain why he was in the six-yard box before opening the scoring with a scissor-kick after Joe Aribo's effort was deflected into the air off Kris Ajer.

Northern Ireland's record appearance maker added: "I'm not quite sure what I was doing in the box at that point. I don't get that high too often these days, but it sat up nicely and I had a go. I wasn't sure at the time if I was offside, but I was delighted to take the lead with that goal."

Boss Gerrard said: “When I look around the group, the dressing room and the bus, I have got plenty of hearts beating behind me, plenty of them in abundance.

“No one can ever doubt my players in that capacity, when you are talking about endeavour, heart, desire. We have got loads of that.

“You need good footballers and you need talent, for sure. Especially at a club like this where the responsibility and the pressure is to deliver and win and be consistent.

“But, there is no point just having talent. You have got to have good people, people who are willing to put their body on the line – and that all comes from heart, passion and desire.

“That is what these fans demand and what they deserve and it is my job to bring people in who are prepared to give them that.”

Rangers have won all 19 home domestic games at Ibrox this season and St Mirren are the only Scottish side to beat them, ending their interest in the Betfred Cup.

Gerrard said: “I thought we were really strong and we delivered under pressure again.

“We had a real strong mentality about us, everyone was in line with what we needed today. We challenged them from an individual point of view and they all delivered.

“This season, so far, there is only St Mirren where you can be critical and that was on me.

“I took that away from the players, I made the changes and I was responsible for that.”

John Kennedy insists Celtic had more than enough chances against Rangers before exiting the Scottish Cup. Interim boss Kennedy, who watched his side thrash Livingston 6-0 last week, said: “We had a lot of shots, probably five good opportunities you want to take.

“The difference in the game is Rangers had a couple of half chances, one breaks to them and the other one is a flash across goal and they take them.

“You’ve seen the penalty today, even Stephen Welsh first half, Moi (Mohamed Elyounoussi) has had a chance, Odsonne had a chance. For a game like this that is more than enough to go and take care of the game and then, obviously Rangers score two and that puts you on the back foot.

“We have not been in that form consistently enough to have that full belief.

“We have been there before in terms of being relentless in front of goal and putting teams to bed, we have gone through a difficult patch this season when that has not been the case, for me a large part of it is confidence.

“So it is something we just have to work at, build the confidence up and look at things going forward.”