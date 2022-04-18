Steven Davis insists Scottish Cup semi-final win over rivals Celtic can inspire a glory run for Rangers

Smiles better: Scott Wright, James Tavernier and Steven Davis beam with joy after Rangers’ victory over Celtic at Hampden Park. Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers and Northern Ireland hero Steven Davis says the club’s fans can look forward to a thrilling climax to the season after his side edged past Celtic to reach the final of the Scottish Cup.

The Gers will face Hearts in the showpiece on May 21 after coming from behind to stun their Old Firm rivals in extra-time at Hampden Park.

It was an extraordinary performance from Rangers as they were also taken to extra-time on Thursday in their Europa League quarter-final victory over Braga.

Davis came on in the 75th minute and marked his 700th career club appearance with another classy and assured display in the 2-1 victory. The 37-year-old hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked in the side but he helped prevent Celtic from making it 19 straight wins at Scotland’s national stadium.

The comeback also ends Celtic’s hopes of a fifth domestic treble in six seasons, having already won the League Cup this term and with a six-point lead in the Scottish Premiership.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s boys dug deep to keep their Cup dream alive and, while they look forward to a Europa League semi-final against RB Leizpig, this triumph may also inject fresh hope into their title mission.

“There’s a lot to play for and we know our position in the league, things have to go for us there but we have to concentrate on picking up the points and doing our own jobs to put the pressure on them,” said Davis.

“We have the European games to look forward to and the boys have been excellent, hopefully we can keep that run going and finish it all off with a Scottish Cup final win so there is a lot to look forward to.”

Rangers trailed to Greg Taylor’s goal in the second half before Scott Arfield equalised and then the blue end of Hampden was jumping for joy when Celtic defender Carl Starfelt turned Calvin Bassey’s cross into his own net.

“We are just delighted, we knew the importance the game and what it meant to the fans and the players,” added the Northern Ireland captain.

“The boys put in a great effort during the week and to do it again with that level of intensity and see the game out to win it leaves us all buzzing.

“Credit to all the staff and the boys who played, it was another extra-time game and we showed our intent from the first whistle.

“It was disappointing to concede and a psychological blow, against the run of play, but we kept trying to push and play on the front foot. The boys kept going and we got the result we wanted but it’s only the start. We did our jobs and can look forward to the final.”