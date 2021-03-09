Steven Davis set to sign new Rangers contract in search for more success

Veteran keen to keep trophies rolling into Ibrox with a new one-year deal

Rangers are set to open talks with Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis over a new contract that will keep him with the Scottish champions beyond his 37th birthday.

Manager Steven Gerrard is determined to reward Davis for his key role and performances in helping Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.

The 36-year-old's current contract ends on May 31 and it is understood a one-year deal will be on the table, taking Davis past his 37th birthday on January 1.

And the midfielder has expressed his willingness to extend his second spell at Ibrox.

"I'm sure we'll sort something out. I don't envisage it being a problem," Davis insisted. "I've a very open relationship with the manager and the club. After the season we've had, I certainly want more of it.

"We are very comfortable with the situation we are in. It's great for me to be here at this stage of my career being able to enjoy moments like that. You put in all the sacrifice for those moments.

"I was delighted to be part of the team that won the title after so long - we have shown our quality and consistency.

"I knew coming back to the club I would hopefully get the chance to push for silverware again and get the club back to where it belongs at the top of Scottish football. That was a real driving force for me.

"We've put a lot into this season and a number of us have been together now for a couple of years.

"We've had some disappointments along the way but it certainly makes that moment you get over the line that little bit sweeter."

Northern Ireland's record caps holder also revealed he didn't watch Celtic's goalless draw with Dundee United that helped seal the title for Rangers.

"I was afraid I would scud us," he said. "We were at the training ground and some players watched it.

"Everyone knows the history and the hurt the club and our supporters have experienced over the last 10 years and to be a part of this success and to have played a big role in it is what I dreamt of.

"I am delighted for the fans and at the same time disappointed they are not able to be in the stadiums. They are a huge part of the club and hopefully they will be back cheering us soon."

The Rangers bandwagon rolls on to Thursday night's Europa League round of 16 first leg, away to Slavia Prague.

"We also have the Scottish Cup to play for and we want to go on and win more. The manager demands it," added Davis, capped 124 times by Northern Ireland.

He also hailed the role played by boss Gerrard and believes the former Liverpool skipper will one day be given the opportunity to return to Anfield and manage his former club.

“From the first day he has tried to set standards here and instil that culture of trying to push each other every single day,” Davis told BBC NI.

“He has done a fantastic job and having had that taste of success, he will want more of it.

“We know that one day he’ll probably get the chance to manage his boyhood club and he’ll want to take that opportunity but at the minute I think he’s very happy here.

“There is more room for progress and we want to go on and be a dominant force and build on what we have achieved this season.”

•Edinson Cavani could be set to quit Manchester United and move back to South America to be closer to his family, according to the striker’s father.

The 34-year-old joined the Red Devils on a free transfer last summer and has hit seven goals in 25 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Cavani originally signed a 12-month deal at Old Trafford, with the option to extend the agreement by a further year.

But there are now suggestions the Uruguay international is ready to reject an additional season with United, with his father Luis claiming Cavani does “not feel comfortable”.

“There is a 60 per cent chance that Edinson will come to South America,” Luis Cavani told the TyC Sports network.

“We are very anxious. We have always been to visit him, he has been in very beautiful places where people have received him very well.”