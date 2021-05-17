Steven Davis thrilled with Player of the Year award as Rangers boss Gerrard issues ‘army’ warning ahead of transfer window

Rangers 4 Aberdeen 1

Party time: Rangers players celebrate after being presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy at Ibrox. Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Steven Davis gets to grips with the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis was “absolutely delighted” to win the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award.

The Northern Ireland captain emerged the winner from an all-Rangers shortlist that also featured Allan McGregor, Connor Goldson and James Tavernier.

The prize tops off an extraordinary season for the 36-year-old during which he became the most-capped UK player of all-time after making his 126th international appearance and won the Scottish Premiership title with his club.

“I’m absolutely delighted as it wasn’t something I was ever thinking about,” Davis said.

“At the start of the season, you just want to try and make an impact and try to do your best.

“It is all about trying to be successful and the season has gone so well for me. It is great to be recognised in terms of your efforts.”

Davis felt fellow veteran McGregor might have been the pick of the bunch for the unbeaten Premiership champions.

“We have so many guys who could have won this award and I’m delighted you have chosen me,” he said.

“I think Greegsy has been outstanding and I have a great relationship with him.

“The problem is that it is so difficult to pick one because of the season we have enjoyed.

“There are a number of players including ones who have not even been nominated.”

Defiant manager Steven Gerrard is, meanwhile, ready to shoot down bids for his Ibrox invincibles.

Gers chiefs have already admitted they will have to sell off at least one of their major assets this summer to balance the books.

But Gerrard is determined to keep the squad who recaptured the Premiership title together.

Asked if he feared seeing his unbeaten league-winning side broken up, the Light Blues boss said: “Let me flip the question for you. If anyone wanted to take them away from me, they best bring an army with them.”

The likelihood is that Gers will face a battle to retain the players who have led the charge for the club’s 55th championship.

Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos will be the men in biggest demand after playing a key role in the Ibrox title push.

A momentous year saw the Light Blues set a raft of new records as they washed away a decade of hurt.

And Gerrard revealed he first saw the seeds of success being sown as far back as last summer.

He said: “It’s a special achievement. It’s very rare to go a season unbeaten and that’s the reason why I’m so proud of the players.

“The consistency levels have been impressive.

“I got a really good feeling about pre-season on the back of last season being curtailed. The focus felt different.

“We got off to a real strong start at Aberdeen. That was a real key game to make a statement and we did that.

“We grew from that moment. At the turn of the year, not having a winter break helped us.

“Because of Covid, we couldn’t go anywhere. It didn’t make sense, it wasn’t right to go anywhere. We just needed a focus and that was to play games. We were lucky to be able to come to work.

“I think the Old Firm in January was a massive game. It was a big statement because we didn’t play well in the game.

“To not play well against your nearest challenger and still win, that gave the players a lot of belief.

“That was a big, big moment in the title race.

“Then we got through the winter months and went to Hibernian. We were (getting changed) in the stand behind the goal, it was freezing cold and it was a big test for us.

“Did we have the character? Did we have the mental desire, the mettle, the steel to come through a real tough away fixture?

“I remember us being asked a lot of questions externally. But we always had a focus — next game. The next game is the most important.

“We’ve built this on steel, resolve and organisation and we’ve added some quality players recruitment-wise to give us the firepower and to take some of the responsibility off key players.

“Collectively we’ve done it with style, so we’ve got both sides of it spot on and the players deserve all the credit for it.”

Gers finished off their blemish-free season with a 4-0 romp against Aberdeen thanks to a Joe Lewis own goal, Kemar Roofe’s double and a late strike from Jermain Defoe.

Skipper James Tavernier insists he never gave up hope that he could lead Rangers back to the top.

Speaking after his crowning moment when he became the first Rangers player in a decade to lift the Premiership trophy aloft, he said: “Does this make it all worth it? Yeah, it does.

“There have been ups and downs but now I’m sitting here with this trophy having won it with an amazing group.

“The staff, the players, everyone at the club and the fans — I’m just so proud of everything we’ve achieved this season.

“But this is just a taste of it and we want more next season.

“We’re happy to have this but we want more next season and that will be our aim.

“I always had belief that we’d win this.

“When the gaffer came in, he brought in the players that we needed and set the standards from day one. It was only a matter of time before everything came together.

“You know, it’s been such a difficult year for everyone and it was a big ask for everyone.

“But I thought we handled it perfectly throughout the league campaign and to go unbeaten and set records is an amazing achievement. But this is a starting point for the group.”