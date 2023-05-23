Steven Davis to continue working with Rangers medics despite Ibrox contract expiring

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis is sticking around for the foreseeable future at Rangers

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis will “continue working with (Rangers’) medical team” over the summer in a bid to return to full fitness despite his contract with the Scottish side expiring.

The midfielder hasn’t played since Christmas due to a double ACL tear, which ruled him out of the remainder of the season – the last on his current contract with the club.

However, even though the 38-year-old is set to become a free agent, the Glasgow giants have confirmed he will be sticking around Ibrox to try and recover from the issue ahead of the new season.

Davis has insisted he will not be retiring at the end of the season and he will surely be hoping that he can convince Rangers to extend his deal into the 2023/24 season by impressing the medics in his recovery.

The Cullybackey man has had two spells with the Light Blues, playing 371 games for the club between 2007-2012 and 2018 to the present day.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, Alfredo Morelos has led a list of five out-of-contract players who have been confirmed as leaving Rangers this summer.

The Colombia striker, winger Ryan Kent, veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor, midfielder Scott Arfield and defender Filip Helander will depart the cinch Premiership outfit.

The Light Blues finished runners-up to Premiership champions Celtic this season and will end the season without a trophy.

Boss Michael Beale, who took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November, promised a revamp of the Rangers squad for next season.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Each of the departing players has given the club excellent service and will move on to the next stage in their careers with the warmest wishes and thanks of everyone at Ibrox and the Rangers Training Centre.

"The individuals have contributed enormously to the club's capture of a record 55th Scottish league title, last season's Scottish Cup, the run to the UEFA Europa League final and qualification for the UEFA Champions League this season.

"Allan McGregor, of course, also gained significant honours with the club in his first spell and broke the 500 appearance mark for Gers back in April.

"Tributes to the departing players will be paid at tomorrow's match with Hearts.

"Additional acknowledgements to those leaving will continue on the club's digital platforms in the coming weeks, with Allan McGregor to be further recognised in his testimonial match with Newcastle on July 18."