Steven Gerrard and key players miss Rangers’ Euro trip as Covid hits ahead of Alashkert second leg

Gary McAllister insists Light Blues squad still good enough to progress

At home: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is self-isolating and will miss their Europa League play-off tie against Alashkert. Credit: SNS Group via Getty Images

Gary McAllister is adamant Rangers have a strong enough squad to secure their progress to the Europa League group stage despite a Covid-19 outbreak forcing Steven Gerrard and some of his key men to miss the second leg of their play-off with Alashkert.

The Light Blues flew out of Glasgow yesterday without their boss and a batch of players after it emerged on Tuesday that some members of the group had tested positive and others had been identified as close contacts.

Although the identity of the players has not officially been confirmed by the club, goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, captain James Tavernier and winger Ryan Kent are among those who – along with Gerrard – did not make the trip to Yerevan. In addition, Kemar Roofe and John Lundstram are both suspended for the second leg.

Speaking in a pre-match media briefing in the Armenian capital, assistant boss McAllister is confident the squad – augmented by the promotion of some youngsters – still has enough quality to protect a 1-0 first-leg lead and seal a place in the group stage for the fourth year running.

He said: “We have a strong squad, but we have to adapt and utilise our squad. The players in the squad have to go and grasp the opportunity.

“When you see the team on Thursday you will see it can play in most games. The team is capable of going and getting the result. My feeling is we can go and score goals.

“We have some youngsters from the B team with us who have impressed recently and we are confident that all of them can do a job if they get on the pitch.

“Already it is a great experience for the younger guys. We are very confident in our young players. We’ve just got to adapt and take advantage of the fact we have a big squad.”

Even though Gerrard has not travelled to Armenia, he will remain in regular contact remotely.

McAllister said: “All the presentations and messaging will remain the same, the manager will still speak to the players and of course we have Michael Beale here along with myself. We are in constant contact with Steven.”

McAllister has no worries about 23-year-old goalkeeper Robby McCrorie being deployed in the absence of veteran duo McGregor and McLaughlin.

He said: “I have been impressed with Robby from day one of pre-season. Since we returned in the summer I have seen a different player after he gained valuable experience out on loan at Livingston last season.

“He has become more confident, more chatty. He is a real workhorse and there’s more confidence and maturity about him as a man. It’s been nice to see him coming out of his shell and maybe for the first time starting to believe ‘I belong here’.”

It is unclear whether any of the absentees from the Armenia trip will be available for Sunday’s Old Firm showdown with Celtic at Ibrox.

McAllister said: “We are purely focused on the job at hand, on getting the job done here before the focus turns to the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Callum Davidson is relishing the prospect of having key midfielder David Wotherspoon back in his St Johnstone squad for tonight’s Europa Conference League play-off second leg with LASK.

The 31-year-old former Hibernian player has been sidelined for Saints’ last four games after contracting coronavirus.

However, he has trained this week and is in contention to face the Austrian side in Perth in the second leg of a tie delicately poised at 1-1.

Boss Davidson said: “David didn’t really have any symptoms so he’s looking pretty good. He’s trained really well and it’s great that he’s back.

“We’ve definitely missed him because he’s got that bit of quality and composure on the ball.”