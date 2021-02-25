Steven Gerrard hoping to have a pint with 'good guy' Neil Lennon with their Rangers and Celtic rivalry at an end

They've been rivals on the pitch for the last few years but off it, Steven Gerrard and Neil Lennon have become friends.

He may have played a huge part in his ousting but Steven Gerrard would love to share a pint with Neil Lennon.

The Rangers boss has guided his side to the brink of the Scottish Premiership crown with Celtic 18 points in arrears as Lennon called it quits yesterday.

But Gerrard would like to meet up with Lennon some day to commiserate with one of the few men who truly knows what life in the Glasgow goldfish bowl is like.

"Without a doubt, I can certainly understand the pressure and the sacrifice you have to make to be in this position as an Old Firm manager," he said.

"Obviously I can only talk from the blue side. I've been in the job for nearly three years and it's a very demanding environment.

"There is a lot of pressure involved and it's part of the job you sign up for. You understand that if things are going well, it's fantastic and you get a lot of praise for that. You have an opportunity to be a success.

"But on the other side, when things are not going well, it can be a lonely place. Of course it can. I've experienced that in my short stint here.

"So I totally appreciate the job that Neil has done for Celtic. I take no personal satisfaction in seeing a rival manager lose his job, or any manager, because I understand what you have to put into this job on a daily basis.

"I know Neil as a guy, I know his family from holidaying in the same areas, and he's a good guy.

"He has been a big supporter of my charity over the years.

"Obviously we have to put that aside when you are big rivals and I have enjoyed the battles and going toe-to-toe with Neil on the sideline. He's a good coach, a good manager.

"I'm sure once the dust settles in time, we can share a pint together again. But the reality in Scotland is that if the pressure's not on you, it's on your rival. If the pressure's on you, it means that your rival is doing well.

"That's the game that me and Neil have both been in for the last couple of years. I wish him well in the future and we move forward here at Rangers."

Rangers hero Ally McCoist was not surprised that Lennon resigned as Celtic manager after seeing the Parkhead club endure "one disaster after another".

McCoist, who played for Rangers between 1983 and 1998 before a spell as manager between 2011 and 2014, said: "The first thing I say is, hopefully he can get some sanity back in his life and go and enjoy himself and relax with his family for a period.

"That's the one thing, looking at Neil, that he needs and wants .

"But in terms of the decision itself, I'm not overly surprised at all. I think the way the season has gone for Celtic this year has effectively been one disaster after another, and there are a lot of people responsible for that.

"Neil, being the manager, is obviously one of them but the people above him as well, and indeed the players have to shoulder a lot of the responsibility."

Meanwhile, former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes John Kennedy has all the attributes to "stabilise" the Parkhead club.

John Kennedy

Kennedy was a first-team coach under Rodgers and the Leicester boss was fulsome in his praise of the ex-Celtic defender.

He said: "First in terms of Neil, I am obviously saddened when any manager loses his job or moves on, in particular someone I can call a friend, so it's a tough day for him.

"But when it all settles down, Neil is an incredible legend of the club, he has given so much service to the club, won so many titles and, like I say, his legacy there will be intact forever.

"When myself and my staff went in there, John was someone I didn't know but I heard good things about him. He knows the temperature of Celtic which is important. He has been through all the levels as a scout, a coach, progressed through to the first team and in my time there he was a brilliant first-team coach.

"He is a great pair of hands to go in there and just stabilise the players, the club."