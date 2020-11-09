Steven Gerrard: I left Steven Davis out of Rangers win over respect for Northern Ireland

Steven Davis is hoping to captain Northern Ireland to Euro 2020 qualification on Thursday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he left Steven Davis out of his squad for Sunday's stunning 8-0 win over Hamilton due to his 'respect' for Northern Ireland.

The international side will bid for a place at the Euro 2020 finals on Thursday when they take on Slovakia in the play-off final at Windsor Park.

Davis, of course, will don the captain's armband in a bid to lead Northern Ireland to a second successive European Championship.

He has been a key figure for the Gers so far this season and started the 3-3 Europa League draw in Benfica on Thursday evening.

For the weekend's return to league action, however, he was absent from the match-day panel.

Explaining that decision, along with the half-time substitution of Scotland international Ryan Jack, Gerrard gave a nod to Thursday's qualifiers.

"(Davis) is fully fit and could have been involved, but they (Davis and Jack, whose Scotland side play Serbia in their Euro 2020 play-off) have got two huge cup finals and I have to respect that.

"I am in a position now where I have got strong players in and around the squad that I can use and that is what we did today."

Davis' current Rangers contract runs out next summer but Gerrard said that it was too soon to discuss any extension for the 34-year-old.

“I was asked about Steven after the game and my answer was that he was in scintillating form," said the boss.

“He is a top professional, fantastic to work with and we need to try and keep Steven in this place between now and the end of the season.

“If we do, I am sure he will contribute to the team well.

“But it is too early to discuss contracts at the moment.

“We need to keep focusing on football and that is something that myself and Ross Wilson will discuss privately with certain players, agents and their representation at the right time.

“At the moment, all the focus needs to be on winning games.

“When the time is right we will discuss Steven’s future in private. And then when there is an update we will tell you.”