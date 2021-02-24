Steven Gerrard 'not surprised' by Neil Lennon's departure as Chris Sutton urges fans to respect a 'Celtic legend'

After a shock defeat to Ross County, Celtic fans called for a change in the manager's office.

After a shock defeat to Ross County, they got one.

The issue was that those were two separate losses, almost three months apart, each an indictment of what had become a dream turned into a nightmare.

The campaign began full of hope with an unprecedented 10th league title in a row on the horizon. By Christmas, the sun had set on those ambitions.

On Lennon's departure, Celtic find themselves 18 points behind champions-elect Rangers, who, all things being equal, could finalise their title success when the sides meet at Celtic Park on March 21.

Gone, too, are the Hoops' chances of success in the Champions League and Europa League, as well as the Scottish League Cup thanks to that first defeat to County.

On top of all that, there was the now infamous January trip to Dubai, after which 13 players, Lennon and his assistant John Kennedy were forced to self isolate as Christopher Jullien tested positive for Covid-19.

And so, it's to that backdrop,that the next manager to get his hands on the Scottish Premiership trophy isn't shocked at the news of his rival's departure.

"I can't say I'm surprised because of obviously what's been going on over there," said Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

"But I obviously take no personal satisfaction from seeing that news (happen) to Neil or any other fellow manager that happens to. So I wish him well for the future.

"I only really found out about it this morning but obviously the focus for me is on the game (against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League last 32 second leg) tomorrow."

Even that is indicative of the problems that were staring Lennon square in the face. In the other half of the city, a fledgling manager was guiding Rangers not only to the league title but also on another European run to the knock-out stages, currently favourites to reach the last 16 of the Europa League - further than Celtic have managed in UEFA competition since 2013.

It all led, across recent months, to some vociferous supporters demanding Lennon move on.

And it's perhaps the more harshly-worded element amongst those claims that leaves former Hoops striker Chris Sutton, who has long acknowledged his ex-teammate's time is up, appealing to fans to remember Lennon as a club hero.

"Hopefully, he now gets the respect he deserves for being a Celtic legend," Sutton wrote in the Daily Record.

"Whatever you think of what has happened this season, don’t forget what has gone before.

"The wheels have blown off spectacularly and there have been so many factors which have contributed to that."

While Sutton conceded that what he viewed as selection and tactical errors were on Lennon's watch, he also stressed the players and Celtic's transfer business had 'killed' the manager, something another ex-Hoops forward agreed on.

"Neil shouldn't be held accountable for all of the things that have gone wrong,” John Hartson told Sky Sports News.

"You have to look at the recruitment - was paying £5m for (Vasilis) Barkas, a goalkeeper who isn't even in the team and hasn't made a decent save all season, a good piece of business for Celtic?

"They could have got (Brentford striker) Ivan Toney for another £500,000, I don't know why they didn't go and get him."

Ross County manager, whose side's two successes have played a significant role in Lennon's departure, said he felt for his former foe.

"My heart goes out to Lenny," he admitted.

"I pay tribute to his accomplishments and success he has had at Celtic, as a player and a manager.

"Someone showed me his statement and he (Lennon) is 100 per cent right, he is Celtic through and through and he will be hurting.

"As a fellow manager I can only sympathise with him and I wish him all the best."

Lennon's association with Celtic is at an end.

In all, he won 10 league titles at Parkhead, five as a player and five over two spells as manager. He won eight Scottish Cups, four each as player and boss,three Scottish League Cups and he was a key force in midfield during the run to the 2003 UEFA Cup final.

That's not even to mention the likes of the 2012 Champions League win over Barcelona under Lennon's stewardship.

For Sutton, those are the memories that should endure.

"This is a man who has given two decades to a club and given his heart and soul," the ex Blackburn star concluded. "He didn’t deserve what he was getting in terms of abuse. His legend should not have been tarnished and I hope it’s not when the dust settles.

"Neil had to go. It was over. He had no future as boss. But he is still a legend of the club. And whatever he has done wrong this season, that should always be the case."