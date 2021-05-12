Steven Gerrard reveals ‘secret’ Sir Alex Ferguson talks as Rangers chief named SFWA Manager of the Year

Steven Gerrard and an old rival have buried the hatchet over recent years. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Steven Gerrard has revealed the identity of an unlikely mentor in his early managerial success after being named the Scottish Football Writers' Association's top boss.

The title-winning Rangers boss beat Callum Davidson, Steve Clarke and David Martindale to the SFWA William Hill Manager of the Year prize.

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had called Gerrard’s achievement with the Light Blues as ‘magnificent’ and the former Liverpool skipper revealed that the relationship between the pair goes far beyond kind words from afar.

“It’s very high praise and I’m extremely flattered. He’s an iconic figure in the game,” Gerrard said.

“Through no fault of our own we became big, big rivals at Liverpool and Manchester United, the two biggest clubs in British football.

"We were massive rivals for many years and he’s someone that even though he was a rival I looked up to him immensely because he is such an iconic figure in the game and what he achieved in the game is up there with the very best who have ever lived.

“So I’m really flattered and humbled by his words and I’ll let you into a little secret, I’ve had a couple of conversations with him.

“Since I’ve retired, we’ve parked our rivalry up and he gave me time on the phone to bounce a few things off him, a few questions to do with the management up here at Rangers.

“He was fantastic in those conversations and at some point moving forward I’d love the chance to sit down with him and have a coffee.

“He’s agreed to that and that’s fantastic from his point of view because he doesn’t have to give his time, especially being a rival.

“But I think that goes to show what type of man he is — he’s not just the iconic manager we all know.”

On the award itself, Gerrard is perhaps not an unexpected choice, having ended Celtic’s hopes of an unprecedented 10th Premiership title on the trot and guided Rangers to within two matches of an unbeaten league season.

The Ibrox boss said: "I'm delighted to receive the award. I receive it collectively with my staff. I think that goes without saying because we are very much a team here.

"I think we have achieved the success we have this season as a team of staff and I thank all of you guys in the press for voting for me and I certainly cherish the award." Gerrard admitted he had felt the burden of following past Ibrox managers before winning the title - and stopping Celtic claiming a record 10th consecutive crown.

"I think I said in my first press conference that I got a feeling about this offer," he said. "I felt like there was a connection to be made.

"I had admired the club from afar for many years and I had been up here and sampled the atmosphere and what the supporters were about.

"But also I had the education to know what the institution was about and what it meant to the people and it was an opportunity that I couldn't turn down.

"Having said that, when I first took the job you do feel the size of the job and the pressure and the responsibility of the role and that is because of the managers who have gone before - Walter (Smith) and Graeme Souness as two recent ones.

"And it is a tough position to be in because you have got to try and follow in their footsteps and try and add to the wonderful success they have had.

"To sit here now having produced a league, and an historic league, is ever so satisfying." Clarke had been voted among the top four after leading Scotland to their first major tournament in 23 years.

Martindale made the list after winning his first eight games as Livingston boss, not tasting defeat until his 15th, reaching the Betfred Cup final and guiding the club into the top six. The votes were cast before Davidson followed up his Betfred Cup success by leading St Johnstone into the Scottish Cup final to continue a remarkable debut season in management.