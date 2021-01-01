Tommy Wright among early favourites to become new Motherwell boss as two other Northern Irish names in the frame

Former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright was yesterday installed as the early favourite to take over as Motherwell boss.

Fellow Northern Irishman Stephen Robinson stepped down from the role after Wednesday's 2-0 home defeat by Kilmarnock left them without a win in nine games.

Wright, who was interviewed for the Northern Ireland job along with Robinson, before Ian Baraclough was named Michael O'Neill's successor, was named 6/4 favourite but has since fallen behind interim boss Keith Lasley, now odds on to take the job.

The ex Lisburn Distillery and Ballymena United boss has been out of management since leaving the Saints in May. He led the Perth side to their first-ever Scottish Cup success in 2014 and guided the club to several top-six places.

Former Northern Ireland international and Well favourite Stephen Craigan said: "Tommy from the outside looking in is a good shout although I don't know what direction the club want to go in."

Former Motherwell Under 20 boss Craigan himself was also named among the early favourites, but has drifted from 6/1 to 16/1.

Robinson's exit could even open the door for Oran Kearney to have another shot at success in Scotland after steering St Mirren to Premiership survival.

The Coleraine boss is rated at 20/1, having shown the Well chiefs first hand what he can do once again during the summer when his Irish League part-timers took the Scottish Premiership side, fresh from a third place finish, to penalties after a 2-2 Europa League draw at the Showgrounds.

Well's interim boss Lasley is now rated 2/3 as it is understood he will be given four games to prove his credentials. Should the club perform well in the upcoming games against Hamilton, St Mirren, Rangers and Aberdeen then he could well land the job.

Former Falkirk and Livingtson boss Gary Holt and Motherwell's reserve boss Maurice Ross were both rated among the contenders.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams, who spent six years at Fir Park as a player, is also understood to be an option as is Salford City and Fleetwood Town boss Graham Alexander.

Robinson said: "My goal was always to leave the club in a healthier position. I believe the staff and I have done this."