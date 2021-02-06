Tommy Wright discusses potential return to management after being linked with vacant Kilmarnock job

Tommy Wright has admitted he is keen to return to management after being linked with the vacant job at Kilmarnock.

The former Northern Ireland goalkeeper left St Johnstone after a successful seven year stint in May last year.

Given the Scottish Cup he won in 2014 and leading the Saints to five top half finishes in seven seasons, it's unsurprising that the 57-year-old's name has popped up in relation to jobs that could provide a return to the Scottish Premiership.

First was the Motherwell post after Stephen Robinson's resignation and now speculation surrounds Killie after Alex Dyer left the club last weekend.

Former Scotland defender Steven Pressley, who has managed Falkirk, Coventry, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United, is understood to have been interviewed for the job, while ex Dundee boss Jim McIntyre is also thought to be in the running.

Wright and his compatriot Robinson are both understood to have applied for the job but, working as a summariser on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme on Saturday afternoon, Wright was unwilling to give too much away on that specific post.

"I'm hoping to return to the dugout but when and where, we'll have to wait and see," he said.

"When you're out of work you're quite often linked to jobs that are available and there's not a lot I can do about that.

"But I'm looking forward to today's game (between Glentoran and Cliftonville) so I'll move on."

Kilmarnock had lost nine of their last 12 games and were 10th in the table ahead of Saturday's trip to St Mirren.