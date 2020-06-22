Tommy Wright is linked with a return to management at Dundee United

Tommy Wright has emerged as the bookies' favourite to become the next Dundee United manager.

The former St Johnstone boss has been inked with the vacant Northern Ireland position and was also tipped for the Hearts job before Robbie Neilson was appointed last night, leaving Dundee United to replace Daniel Stendel at Hearts. It will be Neilson's second spell at Tynecastle.

Wright departed Saints at the start of May following seven years at McDiarmid Park and he has been named among the leading contenders to become Michael O'Neill's successor, along with Northern Ireland Under-21 manager Ian Baraclough and Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson.

The former Northern Ireland goalkeeper famously defeated United in the Scottish Cup final with St Johnstone back in 2014.

Derek Adams, Stuart McCall, Lee McCulloch, John Collins, Darren Fletcher, Craig Levein and Gary Holt are also in the running but Wright could be on his way to Tannadice, whose faithful have been rocked by their manager's departure.

Neilson was previously in charge at Tynecastle between 2014 and 2016 and rejoins the Jambos on a three-year contract.

"You don't turn down the chance to come to a club like Hearts and I'm absolutely delighted to be coming back," Neilson said.