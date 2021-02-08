Tommy Wright: Kilmarnock hail 'outstanding manager' as appointment confirmed at Rugby Park

The former Northern Ireland goalkeeper has been out of management since leaving St Johnstone in May last year.

He has since been linked with returns to management at both the Northern Ireland national team and Motherwell, but says the 'time is right' to return.

His new side Kilmarnock find themselves tenth in the table and in danger of relegation, just four points off the automatic demotion place and a solitary point above the play-off spot.

Wright has a history of out-performing expectations in his seven year stint at St Johnstone, who he led to five top half finishes and even a Scottish Cup success back in 2014.

Now Killie are hoping he can repeat the trick at Rugby Park.

“We are thrilled to announce Tommy as our new manager," said Director Billy Bowie.

“We received a number of excellent applications but we believe Tommy is the right candidate to lead us up the Premiership table in the season’s remaining games while sharing our vision for the club’s future.

“He is an outstanding manager with a strong track record in this league of improving players whilst remaining committed to blooding young talent through the ranks.

“I’m sure our supporters will join me in welcoming Tommy to Killie and wishing him every success in his time at Rugby Park.”

Wright's compatriot Stephen Robinson, who departed Motherwell in December, is understood to have applied for the job.

Former Scotland defender Steven Pressley, who has managed Falkirk, Coventry, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United, was thought to have been interviewed, while ex Dundee boss Jim McIntyre was also said to be in the running.

"I’m absolutely delighted to be the new Kilmarnock manager. It’s a great opportunity for me," said Wright, who began his managerial career in the Irish League with Limavady, Ballymena United and Distillery.

“I had nine years in total at St Johnstone and the time was right for me to leave there but it is the perfect time for me to come back to management.

“Kilmarnock has had good success in recent years and I’m looking to take it forward and moving us up the table.

“This is a really good football club with good people and I was really impressed when speaking to them, which made it an easy decision to take the job.”