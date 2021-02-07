Tommy Wright set to be appointed new Kilmarnock manager as club bid to stave off relegation threat

The 57-year-old is reported to have agreed a deal to replace Alex Dyer as the head coach at Rugby Park and will be charged with leading the club away from the relegation places in the league.

Killie have moved quickly to fill the vacancy after Saturday's defeat to St Mirren left the club in 10th place in the table, one point above Ross County and four ahead of bottom placed Hamilton Academical.

That was the club's fifth straight loss, and they have only won twice in their last 13 outings, and head of football operations James Fowler admitted they wanted to make a change as quickly as possible.

They will get it in the shape of former St Johnstone chief Wright, who will return to management for the first time since leaving McDiarmid Park in May after seven years in charge.

The Northern Irishman most famously led them to the Scottish Cup crown in 2014 and also helped them finish fourth in three consecutive seasons, and is widely thought of as the club's greatest ever manager.

As a player, Wright was an accomplished goalkeeper for the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester City and Bolton Wanderers, while he also made 31 appearances for Northern Ireland.

He then entered into management through the Irish League with Limavady United, Ballymena United and Lisburn Distillery before getting the St Johnstone gig, where he excelled.

Former Scotland defender Steven Pressley, who has managed at Falkirk, Coventry City, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United, was also interviewed for the job, but ultimately the Kilmarnock board opted for Wright.