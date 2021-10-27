Walter Smith a father figure to me, reveals Northern Ireland hero Davis

Veteran midfielder glad he got the chance to work with ‘fantastic man, coach and manager’

Storied career: Rangers manager Walter Smith and Ally McCoist, assistant manager, celebrate after winning the Clydesdale Bank Premier League in 2011

The local football world has paid moving tributes to the late former Rangers manager Walter Smith, who has been hailed as a “true legend”.

Smith, who also managed the Scotland team and Everton, died yesterday aged 73 following a long illness.

He won 10 Scottish titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups over two spells in charge at Ibrox, as well as leading them to the Uefa Cup final in 2008. He retired in 2011 but had a brief spell as the club’s chairman.

Tributes are laid at Ibrox Stadium in memory of former Scotland, Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis, who Smith brought in for his first spell at the side, led the tributes, lauding the former manager as a “father figure”.

In a post on Instagram, he said Smith was a “fantastic man, coach, manager, father figure, leader to me”, adding that he was “thankful” that he got the “opportunity to work under your leadership and enjoy many special moments together”.

“A huge loss to the football world and everyone who knew you. Thoughts with Ethel and all of the family. Thank you, gaffer, for everything,” he wrote.

Ex-Northern Ireland footballer Stephen Craigan, who plays for Motherwell, said it was “dreadfully sad” to hear of Smith’s passing and offered his condolences to his family.

“[He was] a man who knew how to win and carried himself with such dignity,” he added.

A rain-soaked Smith saluting the crowd at Ibrox in 2011

Former Northern Ireland midfielder and Celtic player Paddy McCourt revealed he would encounter Smith on a regular basis when he played for the other half of Glasgow’s Old Firm.

“We used the same chiropractor in Helensburgh during my time at Celtic and would often cross paths,” he tweeted.

“He always took time to chat for five minutes about various things and had a real aura about him that I haven’t encountered many times. RIP.”

The Irish Football Association said that its thoughts and prayers were with Smith’s loved ones at “this difficult time”.

Also extending condolences were local Rangers fans.

Neil Gill, chairman of the Shankill Loyal Rangers Supporters Club, said Smith deserved to be described as a legend.

“I think these days the term ‘legend’ gets bandied about too readily and often, but Walter was a true legend in every sense of the word,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The joy that he brought over a long, long period of time, not only to our club but every supporters’ club, will never be forgotten.

“Reading the tributes, what stands out is what a true gentleman and a man of class he was. He epitomises everything that I think Rangers FC stands for.

“You just don’t speak about Rangers without mentioning Walter Smith.

“I think it’s fitting that we’re talking about him in the year that Rangers is marking its 150th year. Speaking from our club, he has brought a lot of memories.”

With Nacho Novo after winning their Uefa Cup semi-final against Fiorentina in 2008

Neil Turner, from the Portadown Loyal Rangers Supporters Club, said fans had been left shocked by Smith’s passing, which he described as a “hammer blow”.

“He was Mr Rangers when I was a kid growing up and he will always be. There’s a lot of sadness there,” he added.

“There was nothing but success under Walter. He brought a lot of trophies to the club and the pinnacle was the nine-in-a-row era and taking the club to a European final.

“Walter will always be remembered as one of the greatest managers of the club.”

During his brief spell as Rangers chairman, Smith had a major influence on current manager Steven Gerrard, who fought back tears as he declared that his mentor had “made me a better person”.

Ally McCoist, another of Smith’s proteges, passed on his sympathies to Smith’s family during an emotional interview for talkSPORT.

“I can safely say he was the best husband, the best father, the best friend — everything you’d expect in a man,” he said.

The former Dundee United and Dumbarton player made his name in coaching, and after assisting Sir Alex Ferguson during Scotland’s 1986 World Cup campaign in Mexico, Smith accepted an invitation from Graeme Souness to perform the same role at Ibrox.

Smith taking over as Scotland manager in 2004

He succeeded Souness in April 1991 and went on to secure seven of a record-equalling nine consecutive titles before leaving in 1998 and joining Everton.

Smith later returned to Rangers after serving as Scotland manager during 2005-6.

Rangers chairman Douglas Park paid tribute to the former manager on the club’s website.

He wrote: “It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers. He embodied everything that a Ranger should be.

“His character and leadership was second to none and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first-team manager.”

Celtic FC tweeted: “Walter was a tremendous servant to Scottish football and everyone at Celtic FC sends their heartfelt condolences.”

Amid personal tributes left by fans outside Ibrox, Rangers held a minute’s silence during training yesterday in Smith’s memory.

There will be further tributes to the former manager ahead of the team’s league meeting with Aberdeen later tonight.