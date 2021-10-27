Walter Smith: Steven Davis pays tribute to legendary Rangers boss at Ibrox Stadium with ‘always in our hearts’ message

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 27: Rangers manager Steven Gerard and his assistant Gary McAllister lay a wreath for Walter Smith at Ibrox Stadium on October 27, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Smith led the Rangers to 21 trophies in two stints as manager, between which he spent four years at Everton and two with Scotland's men's national team. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Rangers players Steven Davis, James Tavernier and Allan McGregor lay a wreath at Ibrox Stadium in memory of former Scotland, Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith who died yesterday (Tuesday October 26th) aged 73. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Smith. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 27: Rangers captain James Tavernier, Steven Davis and Allan McGregor lay a wreath for Walter Smith at Ibrox Stadium on October 27, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Smith led the Rangers to 21 trophies in two stints as manager, between which he spent four years at Everton and two with Scotland's men's national team. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Rangers players Steven Davis, James Tavernier and Allan McGregor carry a wreath to be laid at Ibrox Stadium in memory of former Scotland, Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith who died yesterday (Tuesday October 26th) aged 73. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Smith. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The message left at Ibrox Stadium by Steven Davis, James Tavernier and Allan McGregor. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Steven Davis and his Rangers team-mates have paid tribute to legendary manager Walter Smith, who passed away aged 73 earlier this week.

The Northern Ireland captain was joined by goalkeeper Allan McGregor – who also played under Smith during he and Davis’ first stints at the club – and captain James Tavernier at Ibrox Stadium.

The trio laid a wreath with a heartfelt, handwritten note attached.

"Gaffer, you have been an inspiration to everyone you have met, your legacy will never be forgotten. You will always be in our hearts. A true legend. Simply the Best,” it read.

It was Smith who first brought Davis to Rangers back in 2008, when he signed the midfielder from Fulham.

And after Smith’s death was announced by the club on Tuesday morning, Davis said on social media that he was a “fantastic man, coach, manager, father figure, leader to me”, adding that he was “thankful” that he got the “opportunity to work under your leadership and enjoy many special moments together”.

“A huge loss to the football world and everyone who knew you. Thoughts with Ethel and all of the family. Thank you, gaffer, for everything,” he wrote.

Also paying tribute at Ibrox on Wednesday afternoon was club manager Steven Gerrard, who laid a wreath with a handwritten message addressed to the Smith family.

"I am really sorry for your loss,” it read. “On behalf of me and my staff I want to send our condolences. He was a huge support to us all. He will be sorely missed. Lots of love.”

A former Dundee United and Dumbarton defender, Smith was appointed manager at Ibrox in 1991, succeeding Graeme Souness.

He won 13 major trophies in seven years, including seven league titles in succession, before leaving at the end of the 1997/98 season and subsequently joining Everton.

He stayed at Goodison Park for four seasons before a brief stint as assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Smith was appointed Scotland manager in December 2004 and was in charge for three years before returning to Rangers, where he won a further eight trophies before retiring in 2011 after completing another domestic double.