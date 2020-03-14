'We would be champions': Neil Lennon insists Celtic will take Premiership title if season is axed

Neil Lennon would expect Celtic to be declared Ladbrokes Premiership champions if the season is brought to a premature end due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Scottish Football Association and Scottish Professional Football League's joint response group announced an immediate suspension yesterday, with all games - including tomorrow's Old Firm derby at Ibrox - postponed until "further notice".

With eight league games to go, Celtic are 13 points ahead of Rangers having played a game more and favourites to make it nine successive title wins.

The Parkhead boss referenced Dundee United's 14-point lead over Inverness in the Scottish Championship and Liverpool's apparent romp to the Premier League title - as well as Hearts' struggle at the bottom of the Premiership table - when asked what should happen if the season was scrapped.

"We would be the champions and rightly so," said Lennon. "We are 13 points clear. Dundee United, they would have to be promoted as well. Certainly, if you are talking about the Armageddon of the league being cancelled or stopped, it should go on the average points total which would make us clear champions.

"We are over 30 games into the season, they are not going to take that away from us. Are they going to do that to Liverpool? I would doubt it very much.

"I get your point about Hearts but you have to look at average points per game and take it from there. If it was to stop now I would doubt very much that they would say it was null and void."

There is speculation that the 2020 Euros will be cancelled which could create room for league seasons to be completed.

But Lennon said: "That would be okay but then you get Champions League qualifiers a week later. I think the Euros will get cancelled so maybe a window to extend the league but then when does the following season start?"