We’ll make call on ‘class act’ Steven Davis’ Rangers future around Christmas: Michael Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale says a decision will be made on Steven Davis’ future around Christmas.

The Northern Ireland captain suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury last season and the 38-year-old’s recovery will determine whether the Cullybackey man can extend his stay at Ibrox.

“Steven Davis is here trying to overcome the long-term injury,” Beale said.

“He’s been out on the pitch and, naturally at his age and with the injury he’s got, there have been complications.

“We’ll be nearing towards Christmas before we can see Steven, and at that point, we’ll make a decision. It’s very open at the minute.”