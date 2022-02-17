What time and TV channel is Borussia Dortmund v Rangers and will Erling Haaland be fit? Kick-off time, team news and match odds ahead of Europa League play-off clash

Rangers have their work cut out if they’re to make the Europa League’s round of 16 for the third year in a row.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are set to take on tournament favourites Borussia Dortmund in the play-off round with the first leg at the Westfalenstadion on Thursday evening.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game:

What time does the match kick off?

Dortmund vs Rangers is one of Thursday (February 17) evening’s early kick-offs, with the game set to get under way at 5.45pm in the Westfalenstadion.

What’s the team news?

Dortmund: The big news is that star striker Erling Haaland is a serious doubt for the game, having sat out training on Monday, instead getting more physiotherapy on a groin injury that has kept him out since coming off during the Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim on January 22. Haaland scored three goals in three appearances during the Champions League group campaign and has 16 goals in 13 Bundesliga matches so far this term so there’s little doubt it would be a significant boost for Rangers if he wasn’t to make it. Gio Reyna is set to return to take on the side managed by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, whom he is named after! Dad Claudio and van Bronckhorst were team-mates at Rangers from 1999 to 2001.

Rangers: Alfredo Morelos will be back in a bid to add to his four European goals so far this season after being rested during the weekend’s Scottish Cup win over Annan Athletic. There could also be a European club debut for Aaron Ramsey, who started Saturday’s 3-0 success alongside Steven Davis in midfield. The Northern Ireland captain, meanwhile, has seen his influence cut under Giovanni van Bronckhorst. He hasn’t started a league game since early December and was reduced to the role of substitute in the final Europa League group match, too.

What TV channel is the game on?

Dortmund vs Rangers will be shown on BT Sport 2 while BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app. Coverage is set to begin at 5.15pm.

What are the match odds?

Dortmund: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Rangers: 7/1

What have the managers said?

Marco Rose on relationship between his player Gio Reyna and Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "It's really cool that things like this can happen in football; being the godfather and meeting at that level now. I think if Gio (Reyna) plays he wants to show to his godfather, or name-giver, what he learned over the years.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "We want to play against the best opposition possible in all the competitions we have, so it's normal to live the moments we are facing now, playing against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League," said the Rangers manager.

"These are the games you want. From when you are young, you work hard to be able to play these games. Everyone is excited.

"We're playing against one of the top sides in Europe. You know when you are still in Europe after the winter break you are going to play against a very good opposition. We are relishing the challenge to play against a top side in a nice stadium. We will go out and try to make it to the next round."