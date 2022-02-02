What time and TV channel is Celtic FC vs Rangers FC tonight? Northern Ireland TV info, team news, match odds and more

Ange Postecoglou and Giovanni van Bronckhorst will meet for the first time as respective Celtic and Rangers managers in tonight's Old Firm derby.

It’s the biggest fixture in Scotland tonight as Celtic take on Rangers at Parkhead in a table-topping Scottish Premiership encounter.

The Hoops go into the game just two points behind their visitors at the top of the league, having taken advantage of Rangers’ 3-3 draw with Ross County on Saturday by seeing off Dundee United.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of tonight’s big game:

What time is kick-off at Celtic Park?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7.45pm.

What TV channel is showing the match in Northern Ireland?

You’ll be able to see every kick on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7pm with 45 minutes of build-up ahead of kick-off.

What are the odds?

According to PaddyPower, hosts Celtic are the favourites ahead of kick-off, 6/5 compared to Rangers’ 23/10 with the draw available at 11/5.

In terms of the league title itself, Celtic are also narrow favourites to end the season with the trophy ahead of tonight’s game, rated at 4/5 with Rangers at 10/11.

What’s the team news?

There’s good news for Celtic as both Daizen Maeda and Callum McGregor are in contention to play. Maeda scored in the win over Hibernian, his only Scottish Premiership game before heading off on international duty with Japan. Despite playing in the World Cup qualifying win over Saudi Arabia yesterday, he could still take to the pitch tonight, while McGregor is back after a concussion sustained in the Scottish Cup win over Alloa on January 22. Nir Bitton is suspended while Tom Rogic will not be available after playing for Australia on Tuesday.

For Rangers, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has already ruled out a quickfire debut for deadline day signing Aaron Ramsey while defender Filip Helander is also out. Leon Balogun is available after injury and Kemar Roofe could get the nod to lead the line with Alfredo Morelos on international duty with Colombia.

What’s the recent head to head record?

When Rangers returned to the Premiership in 2016, Celtic were unbeaten in the following 12 meetings in all competitions, winning 10 and drawing two. The next six derbies were shared at three wins apiece and that gradual shift towards Rangers continued after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, with the Gers having won five of the six meetings since, drawing the other in a run that included a 2-0 success at Parkhead in October 2020, Connor Goldson with both goals. That means Celtic are searching for their first win over the Light Blues since a League Cup victory in December 2019.