Who will be Celtic's next manager? Latest as Frank Lampard's odds slashed with Eddie Howe and Steve Clarke also among favourites

Eddie Howe, John Kennedy, Frank Lampard, Rafa Benitez, Steve Clarke and Roberto Martinez are all in contention to become the next Celtic manager, according to the bookies.

The club's hopes of securing an unprecedented 10th successive league title are all-but over with Rangers now 18 points clear at the top of the table.

The demand for the new manager will be to revitalise the playing squad and close that quickly-emerging gap to their Glasgow rivals.

But who will get the job? Here are the early contenders, according to the bookies:

John Kennedy: 2/1

It has long been thought that the former Celtic defender is a future Celtic manager. The 37-year-old has been at Parkhead for years in various roles. He was appointed first-team coach under Ronny Deila and carried on under Brendan Rodgers and was promoted to assistant manager when Lennon replaced his fellow Northern Irishman in February 2019. However, as part of the Lennon regime, he may have to depart and return another day. It's worth noting that should Kennedy, in his role as interim boss, take charge of 10 successive matches, the bookies will pay out in the 'next permanent manager' stakes, perhaps explaining his short odds.

Eddie Howe: 3/1

The 43-year-old former Bournemouth manager has previously been a clear favourite of the bookmakers and remains so with many fans on social media. Howe spent most of his playing career with the Cherries and started out his managerial career with the south coast club in 2008. After a brief spell as manager at Burnley, Howe returned to Bournemouth and led them to two promotions in three seasons, taking them to the Premier League for the first time. Bournemouth were relegated to the Championship in 2020, and Howe left the club by mutual consent in August but his reputation remains intact.

Frank Lampard: 4/1

The former England midfielder, whose odds dropped from 10/1 to 4/1 overnight, will have to try and resurrect his managerial career after being axed by by Chelsea with the club ninth in the Premier League table. In his first managerial role, he guided Derby County to the Championship play-off final, losing out 2-1 to Aston Villa before taking over at Stamford Bridge that summer.

Steve Clarke: 4/1

The Scotland boss has emerged as one of the favourites in recent days even though he has declared he will not leave his job before leading his country into their first major tournament in 23 years this summer. Celtic may be prepared to wait until after the delayed Euro 2020 if they believe the former West Brom and Reading boss can have the same impact in Glasgow as he did when twice leading Kilmarnock to club-record points tallies.

Roberto Martinez: 8/1

The former Everton chief has been in charge of the Belgian national team since shortly after leaving Goodison Park in 2016. His side are currently ranked top of the FIFA World Rankings, where they have spent most of his time in charge. He guided them to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup thanks to a 2-1 win over Brazil in the quarters. However, they exited the competition thanks to a 1-0 final four defeat to would-be winners France. As a club manager, he guided Swansea to the League One title in 2008 and Wigan to the FA Cup in 2013.

Rafa Benitez: 12/1

The 60-year-old is currently out of management after leaving Chinese club Dalian Professional last month. He has since then been linked with the Hoops. His credentials are well known, have famously led Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2005, FA Cup success a year later and then gone on to win the FIFA Club World Cup with Inter Milan, the Europa League with Chelsea and the Championship with Newcastle United.

Roy Keane: 20/1

One of the most candid characters in football, the former Republic of Ireland skipper is best known for his hugely successful time at Manchester United but he had a short spell at Parkhead at the end of his career. Keane bossed Sunderland and Ipswich before becoming assistant at Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. Now a pundit, Keane, 49, declared an approach by Celtic "failed to rock my boat" in 2014.

Jack Ross: 22/1

The former Alloa and St Mirren boss has rebuilt his reputation at Hibernian after a brief spell at Sunderland ended following failure in the League One play-offs. Ross achieved promotion with Saints and has Hibs in pole position to claim third spot in the Premiership. The 44-year-old won an influential admirer in Brendan Rodgers when facing Celtic with his first two clubs.

Martin O'Neill: 25/1

O'Neill enjoyed huge success in his previous stint as Celtic manager, winning three league titles and three Scottish Cups as well as guiding the club to the UEFA Cup final during his five years in charge. He has been out of management since he was sacked by Nottingham Forest in 2019 after only five months in charge.

Henrik Larsson: 28/1

Many may think it is the destiny of the former Celtic and Sweden striker to end up back at Parkhead as manager. However, the 49-year-old, who became a Hoops hero when played for Celtic between 1997 and 2004, has had an indifferent time as either assistant or manager at several clubs such as Landskrona, Hogaborgs, Falkenbergs, Helsingborgs and Angelholms. Larsson is still much sought after however and in August he joined Ronald Koeman's coaching staff at another former club, Barcelona.

Damien Duff: 33/1

The ex Republic of Ireland winger was part of Neil Lennon's backroom team at Celtic until April last year, when he moved to become Stephen Kenny's assistant at the RoI national team. He recently left that job for reasons that he says he wishes to keep private.

Michael O'Neill: 33/1

The former Northern Ireland international is currently boss of Championship side Stoke. After a playing career which included spells at Dundee United and Hibernian, he cut his managerial teeth at Brechin and Shamrock Rovers. As Northern Ireland boss, he qualified the country for their first ever European Championships, Euro 2016 in France. In 2018, the 51-year-old turned down the chance to become manager of Scotland but maybe the challenge at Celtic could tempt him.