Willie Maley: Former Celtic stars to unveil statue of legendary Co Down manager

Three-year campaign to raise £80k culminates in parade through Newry

Members and supporters of the Willie Maley Memorial Group at the site of the statue that will be unveiled this Saturday by a trio of former Celtic stars

Former Celtic stars Jackie McNamara, Joe Miller and Tommy Johnson will unveil a statue of the club’s former manager Willie Maley in his Co Down hometown this Saturday.

The Hoops heroes will be in Newry for the grand unveiling of the seven-foot statue at a site along the Camlough Road.

It brings to a close a three-year campaign by local Celtic fans to raise over £80,000 for a statue of Maley in Newry.

He was born in Newry Barracks in Linenhall Square in 1868 and went on to become one of Celtic’s most successful managers — taking charge of the Glasgow club from 1897 to 1940.

Maley and his family moved to Glasgow after his father took honourable discharge from the army and in 1888, the 19-year-old signed for the newly-formed Celtic Football Club.

He was appointed manager in 1897 and went on to become one of the most successful managers in Scottish football history.

He led the team to 30 trophies during his 43-year reign as manager.

Members and supporters of the Willie Maley Memorial Group at the site of the statue that will be unveiled this Saturday by a trio of former Celtic stars

The statue — designed and sculpted by Tyrone sculptor Barry O’Neill — will be unveiled on Saturday by Willie Maley Memorial Group chairman Pat McLoughlin.

The group was formed in 2020 to raise the necessary costs for the statue, groundworks and associated fees.

Mr McLoughlin said he was relieved that the huge campaign is nearing its finish and thanked everyone for their support over the last three years.

“There were ups and downs the whole way along, but it’s absolutely fantastic to see the finished product and makes it all worthwhile at the end of it,” he said.

“Every single person is welcome to the parade. It will be a fantastic day out and it will be an honour to see the tribute that we are giving to Willie Maley.

“It’s long overdue and well deserved for Celtic’s first ever manager who put his life into the club and now we’re dedicating a statue to him in his hometown.

“It will be seen throughout the world. It’s been an honour to be involved in this campaign, and on behalf of the committee and memorial group, I would like to thank everyone that has supported the campaign. Celtic fans have made this happen.”

Proceedings on Saturday start at Maley’s birthplace at the former barracks site in the Mourneview area of Newry at 3pm where a memorial plaque will be unveiled. A parade will then proceed towards Trevor Hill and on to Monaghan Street before reaching the statue site.

Guest speaker Tommy Sheridan will address the crowd, followed by a minute’s applause for recently deceased striker Frank McGarvey.