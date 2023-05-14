Servette fan plays key role in Gael Clichy’s stunning long-distance strike

Gael Clichy spent six seasons with Manchester City after eight at Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA) — © Mike Egerton

Gael Clichy scored from the halfway line in Servette’s 5-0 win over Sion – after remembering some advice he had been given about goalkeeper Alexandros Safarikas from a fan on Instagram.

Servette were already 2-0 ahead when former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Clichy won possession just inside Sion’s half in the ninth minute on Saturday before sending a left-foot shot over a scrambling Safarikas, leaving both ball and keeper in the net.

The French full-back revealed after the game that he had recalled a message from one of the club’s supporters on social media telling him that Safarikas had a tendency to stray off his line.

“I received a message on Instagram from a fan of Servette who said to me that the goalkeeper tends to be a bit advanced, and it stuck in my thoughts,” Clichy said in quotes on the club’s Twitter feed.

“The execution was successful and it’s three points.”

Clichy, who won the Premier League title once with Arsenal and twice with City during his 14 seasons in English football, moved to Servette in December 2020 on a free transfer from Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.