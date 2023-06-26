Shamrock Rovers extend lead over Derry City to seven points

Shamrock Rovers 1 Derry City 0

Rory Gaffney’s first half goal proved to be enough for the champions, whose lead was never really threatened by Derry, who dominated possession without ever looking like scoring.

It now leaves the Candystripes with a mountain to climb to catch Rovers with this their third successive away defeat in the past month.

City enjoyed a great start at Tallaght with Rovers barely getting a touch of the ball in the opening ten minutes. Good possession led to good chances and twice in that opening period, Rovers were cut open; Brian Maher’s sensational 60-yard pass put Ryan Graydon in behind, but the winger failed to pick out a team mate. Then Brandon Kavanagh left Sean Hoare for dead in midfield, and ignored the run of Jamie McGonigle before shooting just past Leon Pohls’ upright from 25 yards.

It was a fantastic start from Derry at the home of the champions, but they were caught sleeping on 13 minutes and they very nearly paid the price for it. Richie Towell took a quick throw-in and sent Johnny Kenny in behind. The striker lobbed the advancing Brain Maher, but Cameron Dummigan was in the right place at the right time to deny the striker a tap in into the empty net.

Brilliance from Kenny then cut Derry apart as he turned Shane McEleney and immediately sent Richie Towell through on goal. It was Towell against Maher, but the goalkeeper came out on top, staying big to turn the ball behind for a corner.

Rovers were far from vintage, but they took the lead on 27 minutes thanks to a brilliant individual effort from Rory Gaffney. Hoare intercepted a pass from Dummigan and set Gaffney away, and the striker held off the attentions of Ronan Boyce before placing a brilliant shot low into the net past a scrambling Maher from 20 yards.

Rovers nearly scored a second before half time. Gaffney was proving unplayable and he drilled a left-footed effort barely wide from 25 yards with City struggling to get a foothold back in the game.

Just as they had in the first half, Derry City started the second half well, but whilst they dominated possession, they didn’t create any chances, with Rovers all too comfortable as they opted to play on the counter-attack if and when an opportunity arose.

Ruaidhri Higgins went two up top in the last 15 minutes, sending on Cian Kavanagh for Sadou Diallo, and the striker was found unmarked from a Doherty corner with five minutes remaining, but was unable to connect properly and the ball bobbled wide.

That was as good as it got for City who barely laid a glove on the champions on what could prove to be a decisive night on the title race.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Pohls, Hoare, Lopes, Cleary; Kavanagh, Poom, Towell (Watts 76’), Byrne (Burke 64’), Farrugia (Gannon 45’); Kenny (Burt 64’), Gaffney (Power 76’).

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (C Kavanagh 75’), Dummigan (Connolly 66’), O'Reilly; Graydon (McEneff 38’), McGonigle, B Kavanagh.

REFEREE: Rob Hennessy (Dublin)

Man of the Match – Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers)

Match Rating - 7