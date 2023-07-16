Simon Thomas named as Jeff Stelling successor in Soccer Saturday hotseat

Simon Thomas has announced he will succeed Jeff Stelling as host of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday programme.

Former Blue Peter presenter Thomas, 50, had long been reported to be among the contenders for the role, which also included Sky presenters Caroline Barker and Julian Warren.

Stelling, 68, announced in April he would be stepping down as anchor of the results show after almost 30 years and bade farewell on the final day of the Premier League season.

Thomas said on social media: “Ever since I stepped away from Sky in 2018 to look after Ethan after we lost his mum, rebuilding my career has not always been easy. Sky always said the door would be open for me to come back, but this was never the door I expected to open.

“Lots of people have said I have some very big shoes to fill – but I don’t. Jeff Stelling is a one off. An absolute master of his craft. Incomparable. All I can be is myself, and be the best I possibly can.”

Thomas’s first wife Gemma died in November 2017 three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

His second wife Derrina Jebb gave birth to their daughter Talitha in October after an emergency caesarean section having developed pre-eclampsia and Thomas later spoke candidly about his experience on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show.

Simon Thomas began his career as a television presenter on Blue Peter in 1999 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thomas added: “This is a huge moment for me and my family and a massive honour to be trusted with such a well-loved and respected program. It also feels incredibly special to be fully coming back to the Sky Sports family, who all those years ago believed in me after leaving Blue Peter.

“I also just want to say thank you to my wonderful wife Derrina for always believing in me and my family and friends for always having my back. See you on August 5!”

Sky Sports announced later on Sunday evening that former Premier League referee Mike Dean would be joining the Soccer Saturday panel.

Dean quit as a match referee at the end of the 2021-22 season and was a full-time Premier League video assistant referee last season before Professional Game Match Officials Limited announced he would leave the organisation later this summer.