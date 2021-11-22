Simone Magill provides boost for Northern Ireland as she scores again

Women’s Super League

Simone Magill will enter the international break in prime goalscoring form after coming off the bench to score for the second week in succession.

The Northern Ireland striker scored the winner to give Everton Women a 1-0 victory over Leicester City, just seven days after also scoring as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

In a strange quirk Magill, who came on after 73 minutes, struck just eight minutes after her introduction — the same length of time that she had been on the pitch before netting against United.

“I’m delighted. You always want to make an impact when you come off the bench,” said Magill.

“I did that last week and it’s a bit like deja vu — I’ve done it again.”

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels will now hope that his most high-profile star — and one of only two Women’s Super League performers, alongside Birmingham City Women’s Rebecca Holloway — can carry her goalscoring form into the World Cup qualifying double header against North Macedonia, with the first game in Skopje on Thursday afternoon before the return meeting next Monday evening.

Meanwhile in Scotland, Megan Bell made her comeback from injury with a 45-minute apperance in Rangers Women’s 1-0 win over Partick Thistle.

She has spent most of the last 18 months struggling with a leg fracture and hadn’t played since December last year.

“It’s been a long 18 months for me so I’m absolutely delighted to be back on the pitch and especially getting a win,” said Bell, who was handed a surprise start after just two weeks of full training.”