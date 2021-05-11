Sir Alex Ferguson on sectarianism, a brush with death and why he only supports Rangers (when they’re playing Celtic)

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has opened up on sectarianism in his early career in Scotland and a brain haemorrhage that nearly cost him his life.

Sir Alex and his son Jason spoke to the Guardian ahead of the broadcast of a documentary about the Glaswegian's life, based on a series of audio interviews conducted in 2016, which Jason himself directed.

The former Aberdeen manager spoke of his roots and how he and his father stopped speaking from 1961 to 1963.

A young Alex played for St Johnstone, however he says his dad always had a plan for him as a footballer "which I didn't agree with".

"It created that abyss between us," he says.

As he wasn't always picked for the first team, he began going out on Friday nights, causing friction between Alex and his father, who said he needed to show more discipline.

He recalls trying to get out of a reserve team game by persuading his brother's girlfriend to call the manager, pretending to be his mother, and say he had the flu.

The ruse was quickly foiled however when the St Johnstone manager rang his mother, who went "berserk".

“That was the Friday before the game. We didn’t have a bathroom in our house, just an inside toilet, so I went to the swimming baths with my mates and got home at seven," he says.

"You see smoke simmering and my mother going crazy: ‘You get to that phone box and apologise [to the manager].’ I always remember the number: Stanley 269. I put a handkerchief over the phone so it sounded like I had flu. He absolutely saw me. He said: ‘You’re playing [against Rangers] at Ibrox tomorrow. I’ve got players injured.’"

The match, as it turns out, went quite well. “I scored a hat-trick that changed my life," he says.

Sir Alex and his father soon reconciled and he was signed by his boyhood club Rangers — becoming the most expensive player in Scotland. His time a Rangers was marred by sectarianism.

He was asked by a Rangers director if he married his wife Cathy in a Catholic church. Sir Alex said it was in a registry office, something that still annoys him.

"I let my wife down when he asked me that question. I should have told him to bugger off. Cathy was a devout Catholic, I was Protestant. Getting married in a register office was simple and sensible. But I should have stuck up for her," he says.

"The players were great because they had no interest in that kind of thing. So it was a blow when Rangers decided to let me go."

Asked about Rangers winning their first title in a decade this season, Sir Alex says: "The only time I really support Rangers is when they play Celtic. The big one. Jason is a Celtic fan. I love phoning him up when Rangers have beaten them."

Jason also recounts the harrowing day in May 2018 when his father suffered a brain aneurysm and he feared for his speech and memory.

“That was a big worry for me,” Sir Alex says. “It happened after the operation when I lost my voice. That was the most frightening part. I knew I was alive but, on my own, I started thinking: ‘I wonder if they’re telling me the truth?’ The operation was a success but you’re in that loneliness. It can be frightening. When I lost my voice I thought: ‘They never told me this [might happen].’”

Thankfully, the now 79-year-old made a slow recovery, and he will go down as one of the greatest managers in the annals of English football.