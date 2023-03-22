Soccer AM set to be axed by Sky Sports after almost 30 years on air

Soccer AM is set to be axed at the end of this season after almost 30 years on air.

The programme first launched on Sky Sports in 1995, with Helen Chamberlain, Andy Goldstein and Tim Lovejoy among those to have had a presenting role. John Fendley and Jimmy Bullard are the two current hosts of the comedy talk show, which has various segments involving celebrity guests, current professionals and fans.

However, it’s been reported that staff were told on Tuesday that the show will be coming to an end in the summer, with ten episodes to go in the current season before redundancies come into force in May.

“Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers,” a spokesperson for Sky said.

“We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway.”

It is expected that the 10:30am slot on Saturday mornings will now be taken by Saturday Social, with producers hoping a show focusing more on the social media side of football will prove a hit with younger viewers.