St Columb’s put on a five star show to defeat St Louis Grammar and claim the Schools’ Cup

St Columb’s 5 St Louis 1

Spectators turned out in force to watch the Danske Bank Schools' Cup final at the Coleraine Showgrounds

St Louis took on St Columb’s in the final of the Danske Bank Schools' Cup

St Columb’s College from Londonderry produced a stunning performance today to beat Ballymena based St Louis Grammar 5-1 in the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup final at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Tiernan McKinney and Jack McFeely scored twice for the outstanding St Columb’s Under-18 team after Rory O’Donnell broke the deadlock against a game St Louis side who netted through a Lewis Harrison penalty.

In their third final in six years, St Columb’s took the lead on 26 minutes when the lively Liam Mullan set up full-back O’Donnell for an impressive opener.

To their credit St Louis roared back and were level on the half hour when Harrison fired in from the spot after he himself was brought down in the area.

Before the break St Columb’s hit the front again when McKinney drilled in a free-kick and then on 57 minutes Northern Ireland U18 Schoolboys international McFeely showed his quality with a fine finish to make it 3-1.

Captain Corey McLaughlin was pulling the strings for the Derry side and was unlucky not to score, hitting the bar and having an effort well saved by Barry McCloskey.

St Columb’s would not be denied a fourth and it arrived on 72 minutes with the industrious McLaughlin passing to McKinney to score from the edge of the box. The classy McFeely grabbed his second of the contest with a fine individual effort close to the final whistle to seal a memorable triumph.

Sensational winning skipper McLaughlin praised his opponents, adding: “It is my last match for the school and to come away with a Cup is brilliant.”

St Columb’s coach Mark Scoltock added: “St Louis put it up to us and I’m so proud of the boys and their level of performance. There are a number of the lads that can go on to have good careers and some of them could go across the water.”

St Columb’s College: Joe McConnellogue, Rory O’Donnell, Keenan McLaren, Shane Deery, Peter Tracey, Corey McLaughlin (captain), Liam Mullan, Joe Curran, Jack McFeely, Tiernan McKinney, Cormac Bradley. Substitutes: (used) Oran Kelly, Shea Feeney, Oran O’Kane, Lee Duddy; (unused) Caolan Hazlett (GK), Sean Carlin, Dylan Watson, Adam Mason.

St Louis (Ballymena): Barry McCloskey, Conor McKenna, Bailey Brennan, Oran McMullan, Sam Crawford, Sean O’Callaghan (joint captain), Conan McAuley, Conor Hastings, Lewis Hector, Lewis Harrison (joint captain), Dara Martin, Paul O’Boyle. Substitutes: (used) Cal O’Brien; (unused) TP McGurk, Oliwier Grzybowski, Kurian Joseph.