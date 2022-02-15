Stadia funding: Glentoran and Larne chiefs ask Stormont to explain difference between Irish League and Casement Park packages

Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson and Larne owner Kenny Bruce have led calls for a £36m funding package to upgrade and redevelop regional football stadia in Northern Ireland to be released.

The football family in Northern Ireland is united in disappointment and frustration over the latest delay in the distribution of the badly needed and long awaited funds.

While politicians trade verbal blows, the game and communities they serve continue to suffer.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey maintains the funding package hasn’t been shelved, but adds the NI Executive cannot rubberstamp it.

The Minister said: “The DUP collapse of the Executive is preventing the regeneration of local stadiums.

“The money to regenerate stadiums is there, but requires Executive sign-off.

“I remain absolutely committed to delivering this investment, to support sports clubs and build first-class facilities.”

In 2015, the Executive had allocated £36m for the sub-regional programme for local football and clubs are crying out for funding to create fit for purpose facilities.

The Department of Finance, meanwhile, says there will be no impact on the redevelopment of Casement Park.

Glens chairman Stephen Henderson said: “This impacts upon all of our communities. Our kids and our teams play in many antiquated facilities that are not fit for purpose in 2022.

“This sub regional stadia programme is an integral part of New Decade New Approach, a flagship project just like Casement and it deserves funding from the Executive.

“Why have we waited so long for this with endless consultations? I would say to the Minister to think again. We don’t want to be dragged into politics. We want to give our communities the opportunity to play together – don’t deny them that.”

Larne owner Kenny Bruce has helped transform Inver Park and he fears communities will not be able to reach their potential.

“Please don’t let all the great work our clubs do go to waste,” he commented on Twitter. “I plead for dialogue and discussion to get this moving. Please look at the impact Larne FC have had with some improved facilities, just think of the impact these funds could have across your country. It’s your country.

“Casement Park is a live project, it has planning, business case, designs and building regulation approval, awaiting funding. Our clubs have planning, business cases, designs and building regulation approval and await funding. Can someone show me the difference?”

Northern Ireland Football League chief executive Gerard Lawlor has argued the game continues to be used as a “political football” and Irish FA chief-executive Patrick Nelson issued a statement today outlining his frustration at the latest setback.

He explained: “We are fully supportive of the Casement Park project and will support all efforts in making this happen. It is a project the GAA community has waited too long for and that it fully deserves.

“We note with interest the Finance Minister’s comments and, given that both sub regional and Casement Park are part of the same Executive commitment, we expect that his confirmation of funding extends to the sub regional programme too.

“Given the 11 year delay on fulfilling these commitments, we expect that any additional resourcing requirements needed will be made available for both projects.”