Steel & Sons Cup final appearance is dream come true for Dan Thornton but now Dunmurry Rec have to finish job

Dan Thornton admits Dunmurry Rec’s march to the 126th staging of the Steel & Sons final is “beyond his wildest dreams” — and now he’s determined to see his underdogs finish the job.

The Ashley Park men lock horns with Bangor at Seaview in the traditional Yuletide showpiece this morning (kick-off 10.45am) looking to pull off one of the biggest shocks in the long and storied history of the competition.

Indeed, at the bookies at least, the Amateur League men are tipped for a Christmas stuffing, with Toals pricing them out at 4/1, while Lee Feeney’s high-flying Bangor are odds-on at 1/4.

But Thornton’s men have been unfancied in practically every round they have played en route to the final, yet here they are, just 90 minutes away from joining an exclusive club of Amateur League sides to have lifted the famous old trophy more than once in the post-war era.

“We’re under no illusions how hard it’s going to be, we’re playing arguably the best team in it, they’ve got quality all over the pitch and Lee has signed well,” Thornton (below) told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We’re no mugs either, but at the same time, we’re experienced enough to know we are the underdogs in the tie, there’s no doubt about that.”

That may well be the case but, having watched Feeney’s PIL title contenders in action a handful of times this season, Thornton has some ideas on how to stop them.

“We know what we are up against, we know the task at hand, and we know what sort of quality they have and that it is sort of David versus Goliath, but it’s something we will relish and look forward to,” he said.

“My management style to a certain extent always has been stopping the opposition first and then imposing yourself on the game.

“Now that’s going to be a lot harder than most games we have played this year, more than likely all of the games we have played, but we will have a plan for them, we have been working on a few things the last two weeks.

“But listen, you can have the best-laid plans in the world, but a moment of magic from one of their top players can undo you, that’s the difference between the levels of the two teams.”

In Amateur League circles, Dunmurry Rec are an institution, a club with a much-respected pedigree and history which includes a Steel Cup win in 1998.

But like so many of the NAFL’s most decorated and venerated old clubs, that reputation is built on the past, whereas in more recent years — in fact across the last decade and more — the Ashley Park men have fallen heavily on hard times.

Quite why that is the case is hard to untangle, with a steady stream of capable and experienced managers, from two-time Premier Division winner Ricky Beggs, to club legend Ivor Moore, to the likes of Keith Halliday and Anto Walsh, all seemingly unable to arrest the slide.

In 2015 meanwhile, they surrendered the last vestige of those long-gone glory days, their proud record as the only remaining club with unbroken membership of the Amateur League’s top flight.

Then just last May a new nadir was reached when only goal difference prevented them from tumbling down into the Amateur League’s third tier.

With all that in mind, when Thornton says their march to the final of the biggest cup competition of them all at this level is “beyond his wildest dreams,” it’s no exaggeration.

His appointment over the summer has galvanised this once embattled side and, with the class of 1998 in attendance at Seaview this morning, Thornton is confident his new generation will do them proud and restore Dunmurry Rec to former glories.

“The club has been down on its fortunes for eight, nine, 10 years, or whatever it may be,” he said.

“The last time the club even just won a cup game was 2019, so for us to turn that around and now be sitting in a final, it’s unheard of.

“In terms of what it will do for the club, it’s out of our wildest dreams. We started the season with a five-year plan and in our fifth year, we’re meant to be challenging for the Steel & Sons and Border, so for us to be in a final within five months is ridiculous, but that’s what we’re doing, and full credit has to go to the players and the coaching staff.

“I pick the team and set them up, but the players have been first class. It’s a special club and I don’t think they were even imagining this kind of thing themselves. They just wanted the ship steadied so what we’ve done is remarkable.

“We brought a lot of new players to the club over the summer but it’s not just about an influx of players, they have to be good characters and good fellas, not just there to get a game of football, and I think that’s what we’ve done, we’ve brought in a core of players for both teams who are committed.

“There’s no egos, they are just decent lads and that’s the most important thing for me.”