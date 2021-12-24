Steel & Sons Cup final: Boss insists Newington can upset Linfield Swifts and aren’t ‘making up the numbers’

Newington coach Sean Adams with the Steel and Sons trophy at Seaview. Credit: Stephen Hamilton

Newington manager Paul Hamilton says he will be feeling “on top of the world” if his side can get their hands on the Toals Steel and Sons Cup at Seaview tomorrow morning (10.45am).

The Premier Intermediate League side are up against Linfield Swifts in a repeat of the 2019 final when the Blues triumphed 3-1.

Two goals from Jake Corbett and a late third from Charlie Allen, who is now at Leeds United, saw David Dorrian’s young Blues triumph at Seaview.

But the north Belfast side are back for another shot at festive glory and Hamilton is hoping to make it a Christmas to remember in his first season in charge.

“I would feel on top of the world if we win. It would be an absolutely fantastic achievement, not just for me but the team and the community,” he says.

“We are a big family and the community support us 100%. They have our backs and do incredible work behind the scenes like PR work and putting up posters.

“To bring that trophy back to north Belfast would be unbelievable.”

While the Swifts side is packing with promising young talent, Newington have experience on their side in the shape of skipper Richard Gowdy, who has already won the prize, Kevin Bradley, Dan White and attacking duo Daire Rooney and Conal Burns.

“The boys are all good to go,” adds Hamilton. “The league matches are out of the road and we have been fully focused on the Cup final.

“The country has been going through a tough time with the pandemic and we don’t take playing football for granted. We have lost lives and we are just grateful we can do something that is good for our mental health.

“We have a full panel to pick from and unfortunately a few boys will miss out as the panel of 22 has to be whittled down to 16.

“It’s tough to leave boys out but they will understand.

“It’s a big challenge for us. They are a good team, a young side with a few players with first team experience.

“But It’s a challenge our club will relish. We aren’t making up the numbers, our mentality is to win Cup matches, it’s as simple as that.

“You have one hand on the trophy when you reach a final and we want both hands on it.”

Hamilton is a former Newington player and was part of the coaching team when they lifted the Steel and Sons Cup in 2017, edging out the Swifts 1-0.

The Swifts are going for their 12th Cup success and Newington only their second.

“I’ve won and lost finals,” says Hamilton. “Now I’m the manager and I am looking forward to a good challenge.

“We also have young boys who give us energy and drive plus experienced players who have played in finals before. We are ready.

“We will treat Linfield the way we treat any side, we will respect them but we are there to win the final.”

Skipper Gowdy said: “What people put in behind the scenes goes unnoticed. As much joy as it would bring to me and the players, to see how much it would mean to other people, it would mean a hell of a lot to them as well.”