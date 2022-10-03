Steel Cup exit pains East Belfast defender Daryl Evans as Dunmurry stun misfiring Premier Division opponents

A gutted Daryl Evans was at a loss to explain East Belfast’s shock Steel Cup exit to Dunmurry Rec at the weekend despite a dominant performance from the home side.

It was a miserable day at the office for the birthday boy who turned 28 on Saturday, and even more so considering the Steel Cup was top of his hitlist this season.

Indeed, adding a winner’s medal has become something of a personal quest for the classy centre back, particularly in light of the fact both his father Richard and younger brother Taylor are the proud owners of said medal, and both in the colours of the East, their hometown club.

Unfortunately for Evans, however, his wait goes on.

“I’m not sure how we lost that,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The first 20 minutes, we started well and then dropped off, although we were on top the whole 90 minutes, we just couldn’t create clear goalscoring opportunities and they punished us for mistakes leading to their goals.”

East chief Scott Harvey had no complaints, adding: “They frustrated us and it worked. Fair play to them, they deserved it.”

The East’s inability to hit the net, in part due to a brilliant individual performance from visiting Dunmurry Rec goalkeeper Matthew McClurg, stands in stark contrast to how they have started the season, scoring 23 goals in five Amateur League outings to date.

So Evans has no concerns about that side of their game, particularly with the early impact of teenager James Holland, snapped up over the summer by Harvey after previously signing pro terms with Crusaders.

“We’ve brought in a lot of younger players, a lot of them are under 25, like Jamesy Holland,” explained Evans.

“We’ll always score goals, and Jamesy has been brilliant. For me, I can’t see him sticking around here for too long if he keeps his head down and keeps going the way he’s going.

“He can do everything, he’s about six foot, he’s quick, he just brings something different to us.

“In my opinion, we could still do with another two experienced boys in there because we are so young, but we’ll see, come the end of the season, I’m still confident we should be there or thereabouts.”

A protege of Paul Kirk, who signed him at Lisburn Rangers and then brought him to Rathfrlland, Evans also counts Ards and Glenavon among his former clubs.

But hailing from the Newtownards Road, East Belfast — incidentally one of Kirk’s old clubs too — always held an emotional pull, an attraction only strengthened by the family connection.

“My dad played here and my brother’s been here nearly 10 years,” explained Evans, who won the Border and Bob Radcliffe Cups during five years at Rathfriland.

“I remember going to watch my dad playing for them and my brother was at Distillery and came here when he was about 18 so I thought maybe, and with all the travelling too, it was the right time to make a move back home.

“Hopefully, we can win a few trophies now. At a club this big in the Amateur League, every season you need to be going for something.”

Turning to their league form, where they’ve been held to two draws in three already, Evans admits there’s room for improvement, with this old club and current champions Rathfriland his pick as the team to finish above.

“It’s been dead on,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of hiccups along the way, drawing with Crumlin United and Larne Tech, but some places are hard to go to and it’s going to be competitive this season.

“The big games take care of themselves, our problem has been against the smaller teams, mentality-wise.”

Indeed, for Evans, one of the biggest dangers to the East is the East themselves, as he identified complacency as a weakness they need to stamp out.

“Yeah, it’s a mentality thing with us,” said Evans, into his second campaign now with the East.

“Like last year against Killyleagh at home, we drew 3-3 and we all knew after that that we’d probably messed it (their league challenge) up.

“It’s us maybe thinking we can just go out and get something, but it doesn’t work like that in the Amateur League, every game you have to be on top of it.”