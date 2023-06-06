Steph Catley signs new Arsenal deal

Defender Steph Catley has signed a new deal with Arsenal, the Women’s Super League club have announced.

The 29-year-old has made 74 appearances for the north London side since making her August 2020 debut as a substitute in Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final with Paris St Germain.

Catley scored one goal and provided four assists across 32 appearances for Jonas Eidevall’s side this season and is a centurion for Australia having represented the Matildas at two World Cups and two Olympics.

She said: “It feels amazing – this feels like home. I’ve made some incredible friendships here and when the offer came around I knew exactly what I wanted to do and exactly where I wanted to be.

“I’ve never been happier playing football and I feel like this team is very special – we’re building something special and in the future we’re capable of achieving anything.”

Catley joins Lia Walti and Frida Maanum on a growing list of Arsenal players who have chosen to extend their stay.

Head coach Eidevall said: “I’m delighted Steph has signed a new contract with us. Steph is one of the best defenders in the game and brings so much to this group both on and off the pitch.

“She’s a model professional and has delivered time and again when called upon throughout my time here, so we’re all pleased to say Steph will continue to be a part of Arsenal for years to come.”

Head of women’s football Clare Wheatley added: “It’s great news that Steph has signed a new deal here at Arsenal. Steph is one of the top players in the world in her position and has been such a consistent performer in the time she has been here. She is a key part of this team and we’re delighted to say she will continue to wear the Arsenal colours moving forward.”