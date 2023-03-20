Stephen Cockcroft relieved after East Belfast’s late show deflates Holywood and secures Semi-Final place

Stephen Cockcroft admits East Belfast had to “dig deep” as they left it late to shrug off the challenge of Holywood in the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Cup.

Cockcroft was the spark for the hosts’ comeback at Inverary on Saturday, levelling in the 83rd minute before Dean Annett pounced four minutes later to complete the turnaround and send Scott Harvey’s men through to the semi-finals, with the draw for the last four set to take place this Wednesday.

And in a historic first for the Intermediate Cup, all the semi-final spots will be taken by clubs from the Amateur League, after Crumlin Star – the 2019 champions – knocked out holders Rathfriland 2-1, while Rosemount trounced Donegal Celtic 5-0 and St Oliver Plunkett also cruised through, courtesy of a 3-0 win at Banbridge Town.

“We kind of knew what Holywood were going to try and do, they were going to make it hard for us and that’s certainly what they done,” explained the former Crusaders man.

“I thought they were the better team in the first half, we didn’t really get started, we couldn’t really get any rhythm but it showed good character from us to come back, we’ve done that a few times this season, we’ve shown that we can dig deep towards the end.

“But we made it hard for ourselves, we got sucked in to what they came to do, they made it hard for us. To be fair, they didn’t sit in too much, they came at us too, but when they went 1-0 up, they sat in and made it difficult and we started to get frustrated then.

“But we’re through and that’s all that matters. You have to beat the best to win it (the Intermediate Cup) anyway so we’ll take anyone in the next round and take it from there.”

It’s been a topsy-turvy season for the East, a side in transition on and off the pitch, with the change in manager over the summer and a host of new additions to the playing staff always likely to take time.

But with just weeks of the season left, they are still in the hunt for the Intermediate Cup and the Clarence – they go to Star in the last four on Saturday week – while Cockcroft is not prepared to concede the league either, where they are still just a third of the way through their programme.

“It’s been really hit or miss for us this season,” added the East Belfast winger. “There’s only been a few occasions where we’ve been able to name the same team twice in a row, with injuries, suspensions, people cup-tied… so that’s been really frustrating.

“But over the last seven or eight games, I think we’ve been really good, picked up some really good results as well.

“Obviously, we made hard work of it on Saturday but we got there in the end and if we keep showing the same grit and determination, I can’t see why we can’t win the two cups we still have left and go for the league.

“It’s going to be very difficult because we’ll be playing Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Tuesday the whole way to May.

“So it’s a tough run of games coming up but that’s why we’ve got the squad there, to use it.”