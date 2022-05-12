Stephen McAlorum devastated as Belfast Celtic forced to give up league title after record points deduction

Belfast Celtic manager Stephen McAlorum has spoken of his anguish after his side were hit with a whopping 42 points deduction which has resulted in the Ballymena & Provincial Football League title being ripped away from them.

The club has been left stunned by the severe punishment which allows St James Swifts to claim the title and contest a play-off with the winners of the Mid-Ulster and Northern Amateur Leagues for a place in the NIFL Premier Intermediate league.

Belfast Celtic, who play their home games at Glen Road Heights in west Belfast, were hit with a sanction by the League for an incorrect player registration concerning Darren Hyland.

The club contested the decision before the Irish FA Appeal Board but their appeal was dismissed, meaning the club forfeits all games in which Hyland played in by a 3-0 score line.

Desertmartin FC were also punished for playing an ineligible player but it’s the severity of the sanction and it’s consequences in Belfast Celtic’s case that make it an extraordinary development.

Former Glentoran captain McAlorum said: “It’s been tough and I feel more for the boys. We were by far the best team in the league. The second best team in the league have been awarded the title but I wouldn’t celebrate it if I was them.

“We never had a sporting advantage over anyone. There was a human error and I would have liked to have seen more common sense shown instead of this severe punishment.

“It’s possibly the most points deducted off a team in the history of football!”

Belfast Celtic claimed that Hyland’s registration with Cliftonville on July 4, 2021 was invalid, meaning that his subsequent registration with Belfast Celtic on July 12, 2021 should be viewed as the first registration.

The Appeal Board dealt with the matter over a Zoom meeting and it backed the League’s decision to impose the heavy punishment.

McAlorum, who lifted the Irish Cup twice at Glentoran, said he won’t be quitting the role.

“I think the club has been let down but I couldn’t walk away from the players and the club over something like this,” added the former Ballymena United and Donegal Celtic midfielder.

“It makes me hungrier to succeed. I owe too much to the players and club to simply give up.

“I feel we have been dealt a bad hand and it makes me finish the job that has been started.”

In its conclusion, the Appeals Board stated: “Given the clear wording of the Professional Game Player Registration Regulations, responsibility for the player’s registration rests with Belfast Celtic.

“The registration of Mr Hyland was carried out incorrectly by Belfast Celtic, which they have admitted, and therefore they unfortunately must suffer the consequences of same. Regardless as to whether Cliftonville had obtained Mr Hyland’s consent for re-registration, had Belfast Celtic inputted the registration of Mr Hyland properly on Comet this situation would not have arisen as they would have realised that Mr Hyland was already registered as a player with Cliftonville on 4 July 2021.

“They could have then taken such steps to ensure Mr Hyland was properly registered or transferred to Belfast Celtic.

“In terms of the guidance provided by the Comet video tutorial and Comet’s Terms and Conditions, this is guidance which should of course be followed by clubs when registering players, however it does not trump the IFA’s Professional Game Player Regulations which clearly state that responsibility lies with the clubs to ensure that its players are properly registered and there is no prerequisite in those Regulations for the consent of a player to be obtained, unless they are under the age of 18. The Appeal Board therefore dismisses the appeal.”

Belfast Celtic issued a statement expressing their disappointment at the ruling, adding: “No cheating or malice was involved.”

It said: “The club regret to announce that at the beginning of the season, we processed a player registration incorrectly and as a result, that player was been deemed ineligible to play for our club. This was an unfortunate human error, with no malice.

“The Ballymena League have therefore voided all games that he participated in, resulting in a 42 point deduction from our points total.

“Whilst we accept responsibility for the registration error, we did raise some important points in our appeal about duplicate registrations and clubs being able to re-register players without consent.

“We find it very concerning that the Appeals Board concluded that there is no prerequisite for player consent to be obtained by clubs when registering & re-registering players, particularly in light of the fact the IFA highlight in their Comet training seminars that there is a need for consent before re-registering a player.

“Players need to be protected, they should have the opportunity to know what club they are registered to, and give permission to the clubs who wish to sign them.

“We believe these points need addressing by the IFA and Leagues immediately. Innocent errors such as these have massive ramifications for clubs and we believe that all Leagues and the IFA have a duty of care towards clubs to ensure this and similar administrative errors are identified through Comet reports rather than being raised ad hocly by other clubs.

“All clubs are entitled to raise queries about player registrations within the league structures; it is a safeguard that helps identify potential errors that could advantage or disadvantage teams.

“In this case, no player or club benefited by the registration error that took place. No cheating or malice was involved; yet the players and coaches who achieved their goals, will not be recognised because of this error. We need to thank the players, coaching staff, volunteers and supporters for their tireless efforts this season.

“We are hugely disappointed to have lost the title challenge in this way. The players and management had a tremendous season and gave everything on the pitch to achieve their goal to win the league. Over the last two years, we were denied the opportunity to win the league due to Covid and now this, but rest assured we will be back next year stronger and ready to make amends.”